MAR Consulting Celebrate Remarkable Client Feedback for Diverse SEO and Digital Marketing Services

In today's competitive environment, marketing and SEO can make or break a business. MAR Consulting are proven masters of optimizing performance in these areas.

Seattle, WA (PRUnderground) February 9th, 2018

Experts agree to sell a product or service, much of the battle is grabbing a potential customer’s attention. In an ever-more connected age, this means taking the right approach to digital marketing, search engine optimization (SEO) and local-focused efforts. The good news is help is out there, if a business knows where to look. In that spirit digital marketing and SEO firm MAR Consulting recently celebrated the ongoing feedback they have received from satisfied customers, more than happy about the positive impact the company’s hands-on approach to helping clients optimize their performance in these critical areas.

“Customer obsession drives us to provide highest quality SEO, Local Business Listing and Digital Marketing Services of the highest level,” commented Bini Teklehaimanot from the firm. “When a client hires us for a job, they can rest assured they are receiving 100% of our attention, geared exactly to meet their needs.”

According to MAR Consulting, some of the popular highlights of the services they offer include digital marketing aimed at attracting new prospects and converting traffic into sales; SEO programs, audit work, next generation tools and high-level consultancy; more important than ever updated local business listings; functional, easy to navigate web design; social and mobile content management; highly regarded reputation management, which can save a business from a great deal of potential difficulty; and much more, based on client needs.

The Washington state-based company is staffed by a team of seasoned experts in all of these areas and beyond, and are happy to offer a free consultation where a skilled professional will analyze a potential customer’s digital marketing and SEO needs at no cost.

Not surprisingly this level of service has led to quite passionate feedback across the board.

Chris S., from Seattle, recently said in a five-star review, “We had tried some different options when it came to our digital marketing and SEO, ranging from doing things in-house, to hiring a firm, that just didn’t work out. The best move we have made was bringing on MAR Consulting. They took the time to understand our needs and goals and have worked hard to help us achieve them. This has been a completely positive experience and we don’t hesitate to fully recommend the firm.”

For more information be sure to visit https://www.marconsultingplc.com.

About MAR Consulting

MAR Consulting is a digital marketing and SEO firm that offers top-tier services at global standards. MAR Consulting, which has been operating for several years, has sourced and found new and efficient ways, as well garnered a wealth of experience in helping our customers optimize their business activities in line with the changing digital marketing strategies and techniques.