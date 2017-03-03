Manchester’s Latest Metrolink is Now Open– the Corn Exchange, Manchester

With improved links and efficient transportation, users of the Metrolink system are able to get in an out (and around) the Manchester area with greater ease

The expansion of Manchester’s Metrolink continues, as of Sunday 26th February the latest Metrolink service, connecting the new St. Peters Square tram stop with Exchange Square and Victoria Station is open. So what does that mean for Manchester?

With improved links and efficient transportation, users of the Metrolink system are able to get in an out (and around) the Manchester area with greater ease, the reduction of traffic congestion in the city centre also improves the air quality for residents. With Victoria Station as a focal point, people are able to get to the city centre more efficiently than ever.

The Corn Exchange situated just a 5-minute walk from Victoria Station on Exchange Square offers some of the best restaurants near Manchester Arena. If you’re thinking of taking advantage of the new Metrolink service and planning a day out with the kids in Manchester this weekend. The Corn Exchange has some fantastic children’s menu offers available at the moment, here are just a few;

There is a brand new kid’s menu available at Mowgli, Corn Exchanges resident Indian Street Food restaurant, at just £5.95 their kid’s dishes are not only delicious but value for money too

Banyans Kids menu includes a main, a side and a drink for just £6.50!

Kids eat free at Cabana (one free kid’s meal per paying adult)

The Cosy Club – choose a main and a drink for £4.95

If you’re heading to Manchester Arena this Saturday to watch X-Factor Live, why not head to the Corn Exchange first? It’s just a 5-minute walk from the Arena and offers great pre-show drinks and food. If you’re feeling adventurous, you could even leave the car at home and get the Metrolink!

For more information about other offers, events and restaurants available visit the ‘what’s happening’ page on the Corn Exchange’s website, or, contact them on 0161 834 8961.

