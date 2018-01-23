Manage Macs from a Browser using TCM from Twocanoes Software

Twocanoes Software has released TCM, a solution to manage Macs right from a web browser.

Naperville, IL (PRUnderground) January 23rd, 2018

Twocanoes Software has released TCM, a powerful new solution to easily manage Macs from a web browser. Easily & instantly manage a few or hundreds of Macs from Safari, Chrome, or any modern web browser on any platform (Mac, Windows, iOS, more). Available immediately from twocanoes.com starting at $299 for up to 30 Macs. Download a free trial from twocanoes.com.

Organizations can also use TCM to create simplified web views so authorized users can sign into and only see a web page with a specific group of Macs and limited tasks. For example, an instructor would sign in to their simplified view and could only be allowed to launch apps and see screenshots for Macs in their labs.

Features

Instantly Send Unix Commands: Send any Unix command to any Mac and get the results back immediately. Re-configure network interfaces, change the time zone, or kick off a software install. The possibilities are infinite.

Instantly Grab a Screenshot: Easily see how the Macs are being used. A screenshot is taken and instantly shown in the web browser. The screenshots are collected from multiple Macs and all are viewable right in the browser.

Engage the Screen Saver: TCM keeps the focus where it is needed. With a single command, send all the selected Macs to the Screen Saver. If the Macs are set up to lock the user session when at the screen saver, a password will be required to log back in.

Open Any Application Instantly: Makes sure everyone is on the same page by instantly launching an application. Save time and reduce confusion by launching any application installed on the Mac instantly and everyone will be ready to go.

Open a Web Page Immediately: Forget short links and hard to type URLs. With a single press, all the Macs open the same web page instantly in the default web browser. Control Views can associate a URL to a button so a single button press gets everyone on the same page instantly.

Reboot to Any OS: Reboot all the selected Macs instantly, or TCM can reboot to the first available Windows partition or any other partition specified. The partition can be specified by device identifier or label. Once the action is sent, it takes place instantly.

Works from Anywhere: All Macs connect to TCM via WebSockets using TLS security and TCM sends commands over this connection regardless of where the Macs are located. The Mac could be on a corporate desk, at home, in a lab, or at a coffee shop. As long as the Mac can connect to TCM, TCM can send commands to it.

Benefits Right from the Start: Once TCM is deployed, organizations will start seeing the benefits right away. Instructors will be be able to engage participants, keep them focused. Organizations will also see reduced staff time, increased support satisfaction, and decrease support time.

Security Built In, Not Bolted On: All connections are secured with TLS 1.2 or greater, all clients use individual credentials, and clients use a pinned certificate for enhanced security.

Advanced Features: TCM also has advanced features to make management easy. Group Macs by tags, create users, reset passwords, send any command to any computer, create control views to limit what others can do. It is easy with TCM. The TCM administrator has full control over TCM and client Macs, and can manage both from a standard web browser.

System Requirements

Console and Mac Clients: macOS 10.12 or later, Network connection

Administrator Computer: Mac or Windows machine with a modern web browser that supports WebSockets (Safari and Chrome recommended)

TCM Pricing:

STANDARD

$299.99

Up to 30 Macs

Education and tiered pricing is available.

About Twocanoes Software

Based in Naperville, Illinois, Twocanoes Software was founded by Timothy Perfitt in 2012. Focusing on iOS and OS X exclusively, Twocanoes provides customers with software to perform complex IT tasks with minimum effort. Copyright © 2012-2017 Twocanoes Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. DASH is a trademark of Amazon Technologies, Inc. Google Sheets is a trademark of Google, Inc. Bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart are trademarks of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. FLIC is a trademark of Shortcut Labs AB. Proxidyne is a trademark of Proxidyne, Inc. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.