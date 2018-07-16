Malul and Colantonio of Schuckman Realty Inc. facilitate $2.51M sale, Smithtown, NY

Schuckman Realty has facilitated the sale of 519 & 521 W. Jericho Turnpike. The sale price was $2.51 million.

Smithtown, NY (PRUnderground) July 16th, 2018

Schuckman Realty has facilitated the sale of 519 & 521 W. Jericho Turnpike. The sale price was $2.51 million.

Ari Malul and Matthew Colantonio of Schuckman Realty represented both the buyer, 519 Property Management Group, who purchased the two adjacent properties at the Northwest corner of W. Jericho Turnpike and Meadow Road, and the seller, 519 W. Jericho Associates.

519 and 521 West Jericho Turnpike are 12,000 SF and 2,300 SF respectively. 519 W. Jericho has a tenant, STAT Health, who was recently acquired by CityMD. 521 W. Jericho Turnpike is a vacant mixed-use building, which the buyer plans to renovate and tenant.

