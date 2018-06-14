Make Top Cash from Scrap Car in Perth Says carremovalperth.net.au

Perth, Australia (PRUnderground) June 13th, 2018

Do you have your old Junker or a car that is useless and costly? Get a top dollar for your junkie for free in a fast and straightforward way if you live in Perth. “Car Removal Perth pays the highest price for used old, junk, scrap & damaged vehicles and makes the end user earn a bonus of 100% free car removal as well. All one need to do is call on (08) 6102 6281 or 0412-119-053 for hassle-free service.” Says the company operation manager.

The facility at Car Removal Perth is fully licensed and insured to pay cash for any brand vehicles on the spot. With very less information about your car like whether it is running or not, they will prepare the documents necessary to carry along with the car pick-up. And, there one is ready to earn cash instantly even without having to spend on the pick-up charges.

The company is known for its transparent policy from last two decades and primarily focused on buying automobiles in Western Australia. They top in buying 12 brands and 3 top models in the past. Namely, Toyota models like Camry, Hilux, Corolla; BMW models like 5 Series, 3 Series, M2; PEUGEOT models like 208, 4008, 508 and so on.

“A family owned company who are professional buyers of scrap metal, battery, aluminum, copper lying in your junkyard or warehouse pay you the highest in the market. They got a professional team to help you at the time of need. I love their sincere approach and courteous nature” said Austin Durack, a regular client of the facility.

“Great Service. Can’t Complain. Great value for money!” says Pawan Rughoobur. “They have great customer service. Those guys provide after sale service too. Had an issue with a car seat I bought and brought it back. Without question asked my money refunded and they further assisted me to find what I was after. Hats off to you guys!” who recently used their service.

The facility works from Monday through Saturday. You can directly drop your scrap vehicle or call them for a free car removal any time of the day. By calling them, you are helping protect the environment and get rid of registering with the authorities or getting insurance for your scrap vehicle. You will experience that selling your old scrap has never been this simple, beneficial and instant top cash earning with which you can enjoy a bonus of free pick-up in Perth.

Car Removal Perth is open from 7:00 am – 5:00 pm. They are located at 5 Hantke Place, Welshpool WA 6106.

About Car Removal Perth

Car Body Removals is a Perth-based car removal company and a part of https://wacarremovals.com.au/, that has been servicing the Perth metropolitan and country areas of WA since 2002.

We provide an easy, fast, and hassle-free way to remove old cars, vans, utes, and 4WDs from Perth properties. We also collect scrap metal from sites across the metropolitan area and regional areas of WA. One of Australia’s leading scrap metal merchants. We are proud of our reputation as an honest and transparent service provider. We supply weighbridge dockets and guarantee prompt payment. In addition, all of our staff are experienced and carry OH & S accreditation, so you can rest assured you are dealing with an honest and reliable metal merchant.