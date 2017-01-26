Major Alcoholic Beverage Brands Continue to Invest In Live Event Marketing Campaigns (M&R Specialty Trailers and Trucks)

With traditional media like television and print media garnering less attention each year, especially among much coveted Millennials, alcohol beverage brands like Redd’s Apple Ale and Jägermeister are leveraging more interactive forms of advertising to raise awareness for their products. This new form of advertising coined experiential marketing empowers brands to interact directly with prospective customers to establish more memorable connections.

Roger Huskey, founder of the experiential marketing agency Hollywood’s Productions, helps brands execute these marketing campaigns and create one-of-a-kind experiences for event attendees of music festivals, parades, or sporting events. “We’re not the party, but we are the company that puts the party on,” said Huskey.

Founded in 1985, Hollywood’s Productions has a long history of helping brands achieve their marketing goals through interactive events and branded promotional opportunities. To date, the company has 174 different pieces of mobile marketing vehicles, including food trucks, trailers, party bars, stages, and many other pieces that can be used to make a brands vision for an event a reality.

In 2016, Hollywood’s Productions added four Redd’s Apple Ale food trucks that will travel from the East Coast to the West Coast stopping at a variety of events. These trucks will be sampling tacos and encouraging consumers to think differently about their alcoholic beverage of choice. The company also added an additional Jägermeister branded trailer that can be seen at AT&T Stadium, home of The Dallas Cowboys.

The food trucks and trailer were all manufactured by M&R Specialty Trailers and Trucks based out of Macclenny, Florida. “We are honored to be working with Hollywood’s Productions to help execute their vision for mobile marketing vehicles,” explains Richard Willis, Co-Owner of M&R Specialty Trailers and Trucks.

About Hollywood’s Productions

Over the years, Hollywood’s Productions has expanded into its primary role of mobile marketing agency, working with such clients as MillerCoors, Under Armour, Cabela’s, NASCAR, the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL, Coca-Cola, and Kellogg’s, just to name a few. We now tackle new marketing challenges through interactive events and branded promotional opportunities that create passionate fans who drive sales.

For more information, please visit www.hwprod.com.

About M&R Specialty Trailers and Trucks

M&R Specialty Trailers and Trucks is a custom food truck and concession manufacturer based out of Macclenny, Florida. At M&R Specialty, our food trucks work as hard as you do. Our goal is to produce the highest quality concessions, BBQ smokers, and specialty trailers on the market, on budget, and on time. We also offer free food truck designs and provide support after the sale. Although we’re located in Florida, customers located across the United States and internationally have turned to M&R Specialty Trailers and trucks to accomplish their custom build. Contact Richard Willis, Co-Owner of M&R Specialty Trailers and Trucks at 904-397-0246 or richard@mr-trailers.com with questions about this story.