Main Line Counseling Services Announces Partnership to Provide More Resources for Clients in Philadelphia Area

Bryn Mawr, PA (PRUnderground) April 5th, 2018

Main Line Counseling Services, leading provider of mental health services in the greater Philadelphia area, announced this week that the company will be entering into partnership with Tunbridge Associates. The two companies signed a deal to join forces in providing mental health services and resources for clients in the main line and greater Philadelphia area. The partnership had been in discussion for over a month before the two parties reached a deal this week.

Cliff Willson, Director of Services at Main Line Counseling Services, says that the merging of the two providers will result in a stronger resource for surrounding communities and ultimately allow for greater impact on the needs of clients.

“We are very excited to be merging these two powerful and wide-reaching resources in order to meet the growing needs of our clients. As we grow we are able to better serve our patrons with more tailored solutions and a more integrated and comprehensive approach to treatment.”

Cliff Willson and his multidisciplinary team of clinicians welcome this new and important milestone as Main Line Counseling Services enters into its eighth consecutive year of growth.

For more information, please visit www.mainlinecounselingservices.com or call (484) 254-6869.

About Main Line Counseling Services

Main Line Counseling Services’ Director of Sales, Cliff Willson, has been at the center of Main Line Counseling Services and been an integral part of its growth and success since its founding in 2010. He has held a continued emphasis on the importance of measured improvement in clients as a proxy of measured success in the practice. This philosophy has been the engine of Main Line Counseling Services’ growth over the years and will likely continue to provide desired outcomes for many.