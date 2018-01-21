Maidcity – A Singapore Based Maid Employment Agency has Strengthened its Database

Singapore (PRUnderground) January 21st, 2018

Maid City, a Singapore based maid employment company which is serving as the top agency for supplying maids to households has made their database more comprehensive and features a gallery of transfer maids with qualifications that are capable of meeting the needs of interested employers. The inclusion of skilled professional will surely help the citizens of Singapore to find a reliable maid faster.

“We have added up many new profiles in the recent days which includes nanny in Singapore, Philippine Maid, Myanmar Maid, Indonesian Maid Etc. This will help people to find a suitable maid easily using our database. We can also notifications to people as and when a new maid is available with us” says a PR manager associated with Maidcity.

Maidcity recruits maids from Singapore or from different countries and later trains them before employing them in households. Maidcity has also partnered with other service providers to help both maids and employers in completing all the legal formalities associated with the recruitment such as submission to the MOM, insurance guarantees, medical checkups for maids, passport services, personal insurance for domestic workers, photo taking , thumb printing etc.

Maidcity is playing a pivotal role in providing some of the most competent maids for the benefit of individuals and families in Singapore. The website has revolutionized the maid and nanny services industry in Singapore as it is recruiting and also providing employment to these maids. The working population of Singapore is quite happy with the services that Maidcity is providing. One can just log in to the website to access various profiles of maids who are grouped on the basis of their height, religion, age, nationality and the services they provide. A person can just choose the appropriate one who can suit his priorities.

The Maidcity PR Manager further said that, “With more features, Maidcity is aiming to increase its customer base by making the process of maid hunting faster and simpler for Singapore households. Our transfer maid recruitment and employment services are superior within the pool of maid services promoted in Singapore, as an agency that takes special care in preparing and training each one of the maids or nannies employed within our services.”

maidcity.com.sg charges the prospective employers who are on the lookout for a maid nominally but help them in every step of the process. Maid city employment agency specialists help people in finding the most suitable maid who matches the needs of the employer or his family.

About Maidcity

Maidcity.com is the “Click” added to the “brick and mortar” domestic maids related services of licensed employment agency, Jobuzz Consultants (Lic. No. 97C4834). Combining the efficiency of B2C and web technologies in the new economy with the experience and strength of a brick and mortar, ‘old economy’ business, Maidcity.com would be the ultimate portal for the recruitment & employment of domestic maids.