Magnovo Training Group to Hold DiSC® Open Enrollment Workshop

Magnovo Training Group is launching a brand new series of open enrollment Everything DiSC ® trainings.

Indianapolis, Indiana (PRUnderground) April 28th, 2017

Magnovo Training Group, a professional development and team building company located in the heart of Indianapolis, is launching a brand new series of open enrollment Everything DiSC ® trainings. The first will be held June 8 at the Indianapolis Marriott North.

Magnovo Training Group focuses on providing valuable training in a fun, interactive environment. The Everything DiSC ® session will be facilitated by Rob Jackson, Magnovo founder and president. Jackson is a certified DiSC ® trainer and truly believes in the program. “We don’t want to just fill the room; we want to change the room.”

This session aims to;

Spark meaningful and purposeful discussions that being with understanding oneself

Put assessments into action

Create empathy and understanding of other styles

Help individuals develop a broader understanding of themselves and their relationships, explore their potential and build more effective relationships.

The session will be held June 8, 2017 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Indianapolis Marriott North, 3645 River Crossing Parkway, Indianapolis, IN, 46240. Magnovo professional facilitators have more than 20 years’ experience in the business, so they know what works. This session is limited to the first 20 registrants. To register, visit www.magnovo.com/indydisc or call 800.861.8326 to speak with a specialist.

About Magnovo Training Group

Magnovo Training Group is a professional development company dedicated to creating meeting experiences that matter with an extensive range of customized workshops, charity team building, and performance consulting throughout the Indianapolis region, as well as across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Offering workshops that focus on leadership, personality styles, and team building activities, the company features an energized group of soft-skills experts. Magnovo Training Group strives to inspire positive change for clients. Every workshop is tailored to the clients’ needs in order to create impactful, experience-based events that educate, inspire leaders, and develop teams. Magnovo Training Group is a member of the BBB, NSA (National Speaker’s Association), Visit Indy and is an Everything DiSC® Authorized Partner. For more information, please visit www.magnovo.com.