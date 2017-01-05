Magazine Maker Mobissue is Designed with Online Cloud Platform

Mobissue, the new-start digital publishing company, brought publishers benefits of online publishing. Its free magazine maker can help publishers to create, design and publish mobile friendly magazines. Its free cloud platform, which is extremely reliable and secure, allows users to directly publish HTML5 magazine online for free now.

Joe Huang, the designer of Mobissue, said “We tried to simplify the publishing process and make everyone the great publisher. The free online platform is with elegant design which provides the users with publishing, sharing and advertising functions. And in the future development, our company will make it more user-friendly.”

Reportedly, Mobissue free magazine maker not only allows users to store and manage the online magazines, but also allows them to showcase the magazines in a beautiful interface. Of course, it provides the safe settings for the publishers who do not want the public the view it. Surprisingly, the digital magazines published on this platform can be easily reached with the mobile devices and shared over the social media or email to subscribers.

“This online platform is designed with marketing ideas. It allows users to promote their business with the advertising system. You can add the serving ads or notifications to your readers at this system.” Joe Huang added.

This magazine maker is designed with the unique and powerful features. Users can enrich the content with engaging and attractive digital content. Also, it provides several page flip effect for the users to choose. Further, users can add interactive multimedia to make it richer.

Now for the publishers, they can know the statistics of readers with the online platform. Mobissue online platform provides the user statistics, publication performance and the publications statistics for the publishers to know more about readers.

Also, Mobissue magazine maker provides the realistic bookcase for the online magazines management. It can be branded with the unique logo. Also, it is possible to customize the bookcase outlook.

For more details about Mobissue and its online cloud platform, please click here. .

About Mobissue

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Mobissue Software Co. Ltd is the global leader in HTML5 digital publishing software for creating mobile content. Improving on the traditional PDF publishing model, Mobissue has developed a cutting edge interactive HTML5 mobile publishing platform that doesn’t require a single line of coding for developers and publishers. With over 1 million users in over 50 countries, Mobissue is truly a world leader in digital publishing.