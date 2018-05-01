Mad Mind Studios Updates Packaging For Two Los Angeles Companies

Mad Mind Studios branding and marketing agency has recently launched new packaging and logo designs for several brands in the Los Angeles area.

Los Angeles (PRUnderground) May 1st, 2018

“It’s exciting to create a packaging or logo design that really speaks for the brand and showcases the product. Your image does impact your business, and we’ve seen a lot of success with clients that have worked with us”, said Mousaei.

One of Mad Mind Studios’ partners is Kickback CBD cold brew, a Los Angeles based beverage company that launched in 2017. Mad Mind Studios recently redesigned their logo and packaging to better fit their new branding direction. The new bottle design accurately reflects the healthy, relaxed lifestyle that Kickback promotes, while highlighting the natural ingredients used. The mellow colors and clean design represent the image the beverage company wanted to portray. Kickback founder Pierre Real was excited to launch the new design and is happy with the outcome.

“Mad Mind Studios really listened to our vision for the company and helped reflect that through the new Kickback packaging design. We’re very happy with the result and have been hearing a lot of positive feedback from our customers too,” said Real.

Blumen Cosmetics is a hair and skincare company founded by breast cancer survivor Michelle Carriker. Her goal was to create products that are gentle and natural, inspired by her struggle to care for her own sensitive skin and hair that were affected by treatments. She successfully launched a line of vegan beauty products free of chemicals and fillers, with a sleek package designed created by Mad Mind Studios. The logo and design are simple, elegant, and welcoming, to reflect the purpose of Blumen and its natural ingredients.

“Our team enjoyed working with Blumen Cosmetics because Michelle has a great story and inspiration behind the company, and we were able to help her tell that through her branding. It’s always important to let your brand have a unique personality because that’s what sets you apart”, said Mousaei.

About Mad Mind Studios

Mad Mind Studios is a Los Angeles digital marketing, branding and web design agency that helps small, medium and large businesses achieve higher growth.