Mad Mind Studios Updates Kickback Cold Brew’s Packaging Design

Mad Mind Studios helps longtime client Kickback Cold Brew refresh their marketing and branding with new packaging design.

Los Angeles, California (PRUnderground) April 4th, 2018

Mad Mind Studios, a Los Angeles branding and marketing agency, just launched a new package design for Kickback Cold Brew. The CBD-infused cold brew coffee and tea beverages feature a new bottle design that accentuates the health benefits and fresh vibe of the product. The new packaging rollout also includes three additional flavors with bright and natural colors to reflect the vegan, organic ingredients used.

Omid Mousaei, CEO of Mad Mind Studios, has been working with Kickback since their launch in 2016. “It’s been great to see how much Kickback has flourished in the past year, and we’re happy to be a part of their success,” said Mousaei. “We’re looking forward to implementing new creative strategies to take Kickback to the next level.”

Mad Mind Studios has also helped Kickback Cold Brew develop their branding, create marketing materials, design their website, and manage their social media marketing. The company has seen a lot of growth since partnering with agency, expanding to over 35 stores in the Los Angeles area.

Kickback Cold Brew was created when founder Pierre Real realized he and his team had discovered a beverage that balances the energizing effect of caffeine with the calming effect of CBD. The product was made for health-conscious people who are on-the-go.

“We felt like we created a very unique product that combines the health benefits of CBD along with a refreshing energy boost of caffeine. We wanted to show our creativity through a fresh design to accompany our exciting new flavors,” said Real.

The new bottles include Matcha’cha, Just Peachy, and Coffee Date, which feature a sleeker design that coincides with the upbeat and active brand identity. Each flavor is distinguished by a different color and catchy name. The new design overhaul is consistent across all products and media, creating a cohesive brand image that speaks to its audience.

“Mad Mind Studios really listened to our vision for the company and helped reflect that through the new Kickback packaging design. We’re very happy with the result and have been hearing a lot of positive feedback from our customers too,” said Real.

About Mad Mind Studios

Mad Mind Studios is a Los Angeles digital marketing, branding and web design agency that helps small, medium and large businesses achieve higher growth.