Mad Mind Studios releases new website design for Ambition beverage company

Mad Mind Studios renovated the Ambition website to create an image that more accurately reflects their sharp branding and functional beverages. They focused on optimizing the website for selling products online by improving their shopping cart and Shopify web design.

Los Angeles (PRUnderground) June 1st, 2018

Mad Mind Studios, a Los Angeles based marketing agency, recently released their new web design for Ambition beverage company. The beverage company sells healthy and natural energy drinks used by athletes and hard-working professionals. Mad Mind Studios renovated the Ambition website to create an image that more accurately reflects their sharp branding and functional beverages. They focused on optimizing the website for selling products online by improving their Shopify web design. Omid Mousaei, CEO of Mad Mind Studios, stresses the importance of an aesthetically pleasing and functional website.

“So many people do their shopping online now, that your website really needs to be on par with the rest of your brand. If your site is hard to use or messy, consumers won’t bother interacting and you will ultimately lose sales”, said Mousaei.

There are several ways to optimize your shopping website to increase sales and traffic. A shopping website needs additional features because it is used differently than a regular site. There are a few things to keep in mind while creating an online store, including branding, content, design, and web functionality.

Mad Mad Studios specializes in content and design, creating effective web platforms for brands to connect with their audience and potential customers. The design of your website should reflect your company’s brand, and effectively guide users through the sales funnel to ultimately purchase your product. On your homepage you might prominently feature current online sales or specials to help direct users to the product page. It’s important to keep the design attention-grabbing, attractive, and uncluttered.

“We’re really proud of how Ambition’s project turned out – our client is happy with the results because we were able to execute a website that captured their brand message and successfully engages with customers,” said Mousaei.

About Mad Mind Studios

Mad Mind Studios is a Los Angeles digital marketing, branding and web design agency that helps small, medium and large businesses achieve higher growth.

About Mad Mind Studios

Mad Mind Studios is a Los Angeles digital marketing, branding and web design agency that helps small, medium and large businesses achieve higher growth.