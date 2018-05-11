Mad Mind Studios Launches SEO & AdWords Campaigns For GuardTop

Mad Mind Studios, a Los Angeles digital marketing agency, recently launched marketing campaigns for GuardTop to generate more inbound and outbound leads.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) May 11th, 2018

Mad Mind Studios, a Los Angeles digital marketing agency, recently launched marketing campaigns for GuardTop to generate more inbound and outbound leads. Search Engine Optimization and Google AdWords management top the services that Mad Mind Studios leads for them in addition to web design.

GuardTop LLC manufactures asphalt sealcoating products for commercial, retail and residential properties to increase the longevity and durability of asphalt. Thus, the company has a broad niche market that can be targeted through digital mediums. While GuardTop is based in Southern California, Mad Mind Studios was contracted to help build SEO across the United States. Backlink building, content creation, and on-site optimization were all involved in this process.

Google AdWords is another piece to the digital marketing campaign that Mad Mind Studios put together. While there are many keywords that could be used in this niche, repeated testing using A/B and multivariate methods were completed to narrow the keyword targeting down to the most important and effective search terms. Negative keywords were also employed by their AdWords Certified Experts to ensure that there isn’t a wasted budget going towards the ads.

Omid Mousaei, CEO of Mad Mind Studios, believes the marketing strategies have paid off so far: “Working with GuardTop has been a pleasure for our term. Since their target market isn’t too broad, identifying the best mediums, keywords, and targeting methods were able to be accomplished relatively quickly as to ensure our direction and strategy can be played out.”

In addition to SEO and AdWords management, Mad Mind Studios also assisted GuardTop with their new website design. This included optimizing page load speeds and creating landing pages that can best convert visitors into long-term customers for the business. Asphalt sealcoating is generally B2B, so lasting partnerships can be made from sound marketing strategies.

Mousaei is certain that his agency’s marketing efforts have been substantial and hopes to continue the working relationship through the rest of 2018. He continued, “We prefer to keep all of our clients for as long as possible as our marketing only gets better the more we work in an industry. We’re excited to see GuardTop’s growth and proud of our work as an agency.”

About Mad Mind Studios

Mad Mind Studios is a Los Angeles digital marketing, branding and web design agency that helps small, medium and large businesses achieve higher growth.