Mad Mind Studios Launches Nonprofit Marketing Department

LA marketing agency announces their growing nonprofit client roster, offering their marketing expertise to different organizations across the city and country.

Los Angeles, California (PRUnderground) September 6th, 2018

Mad Mind Studios, a Los Angeles-based full-service marketing agency, launches their non-profit department that will entirely focus on branding, web design, and digital marketing for 501c organizations in Los Angeles and across the country. Their expansion into different industries opens up the door for new clients interested in tackling ambitious projects and refreshing their approach.

The digital marketing agency has worked with a variety of businesses in different industries before branching out to nonprofit organizations. Omid Mousaei, CEO and founder of Mad Mind Studios, is excited to work with more nonprofits on their projects. “Our team has the experience helping many businesses launch their brand or rethink their old marketing strategy. We want to do the same thing for our nonprofit clients because gaining visibility matters,” says Mousaei. The Mad Mind Studios portfolio also includes partnerships with food and beverage, fashion, retail, real estate, and e-commerce companies.

Mad Mind Studios offers free marketing consultations for interested clients to learn more about services and understand the process behind crafting a strong marketing strategy. The agency is currently working with a nonpartisan group dedicated to informing citizens of city council candidates, and has just released their new website this past week. Additionally, Mad Mind Studios is launching social media marketing in preparation for the general elections in November.

“Most people think big business when they hear the word ‘marketing’,” says Mousaei, “However, the reality is that both big and small nonprofit organizations need a solid marketing strategy the most.” Nonprofits must develop a plan to interest donors and volunteers alike, as well as keep an online presence to engage with their communities.

Amongst their wide variety of clients is Abode Communities, a nonprofit social enterprise based in community development and affordable housing in California; Mad Mind Studios’ logo redesign greatly increased their brand visibility. The Central Coast LGBTQ+ Coalition has also benefited from the marketing agency with its bold new logo, to start offering legal services to homeless and transitioning individuals in the community.

Mad Mind Studios has landed previous clients in publications such as Bevnet, Vogue, Shark Tank, and L.A. Times. “We’re hoping that more organizations can come to us, so that we can take a load off their work with our services,” Mousaei says, “Our team absolutely loves working with good causes and pushes for their long-term success.”

About Mad Mind Studios

Mad Mind Studios is a Los Angeles digital marketing, branding and web design agency that helps small, medium and large businesses achieve higher growth.