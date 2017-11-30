Mad Mind Studios Launches Marketing Campaigns for KickBack Cold Brew

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) November 30th, 2017

Mad Mind Studios, a marketing and branding firm based in Los Angeles, recently launched marketing campaigns for the new CBD coffee brand, KickBack Cold Brew. The marketing campaigns began with social media management in addition to influencer marketing for the start-up beverage company.

KickBack Cold Brew launched in 2016 and is looking to change the landscape of marijuana-related products. The brand infuses Cannabidiol (CBD) with their single origin, shade grown, certified organic coffee to give consumers a “functional chill” to get them through their busy work days. This contrasts with the stigma that weed products are meant for pure relaxation.

Omid Mousaei, CEO of Mad Mind Studios, believes now is the perfect time to begin marketing the product online: “KickBack Cold Brew has an intriguing product with virtually no competitors in the marketplace right now. The brand is on the verge of becoming viral, and we believe our marketing team can help the brand grow on all of the popular digital platforms.”

Being a Los Angeles branding design agency, Mad Mind Studios was able to take the most trendy elements from the area and make them the focus of the social media profiles. A quick glance at KickBack’s Instagram and Facebook demonstrates that Mad Mind Studios has a target audience in mind for the brand.

The CBD brand is ready to grow as well, as Thomas Knight, the Marketing Director of KickBack is ready to announce a new line of products from the company: “We’re working on CBD-infused tea at the moment that we think will cater to non-coffee drinkers as well. We’re currently in over 35 stores throughout Southern California and we believe adding another line of beverage to our sales sheet will help us grow.”

Some of the grocery stores to find KickBack Cold Brew include Erewhon Market, Rainbow Acres, and Lazy Acres Market. Their website has a store locator page for visitors to find their cold brew at nearby locations. In addition, KickBack Cold Brew can be purchased through their website in singles or in cases of 12.

Mad Mind Studios is proud to have KickBack Cold Brew as a client, with Mousaei adding, “Our goal is to make our clients more successful, and we expect KickBack Cold Brew to experience high growth from our marketing solutions.”

About Mad Mind Studios

Mad Mind Studios is a Los Angeles digital marketing, branding and web design agency that helps small, medium and large businesses achieve higher growth.