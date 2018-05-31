Mad Mind Studios Helps Viewpoint Financial Advisors With SEO

Viewpoint Financial Advisors utilized Mad Mind Studios' SEO services to grow their business.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) May 31st, 2018

Mad Mind Studios, a Los Angeles digital marketing agency, recently launched marketing campaigns for Viewpoint Financial Advisors to generate more inbound and outbound leads. Search Engine Optimization top the services that Mad Mind Studios leads for financial services company in addition to creating their professional web design.

Viewpoint Financial Advisors inspires and guides people to live the life of their dreams by building wealth, creating financial security, and planning for the next generation of loved ones. Their services include wealth management, investment management, and insurance and annuities, which are available to all of their clients. Mad Mind Studios was contacted to build on these topics and achieve first page rankings for the keywords. Backlink building, content creation, and on-site optimization were all involved in this process.

Omid Mousaei, CEO of Mad Mind Studios, believes the SEO strategies have paid off so far: “Viewpoint Financial Advisors has been a client of ours for many years, which means we’re very familiar with their industry and clients. When we started digital marketing with SEO for them, they weren’t even ranking for their name on the first page. However, many clients come to us at SEO rock bottom, so we have experience in jumpstarting a website’s rankings.”

Some of the keywords that Viewpoint wanted to rank for were their name and Paul Nelson, the Vice President of their firm. Starting from scratch, Mad Mind Studios started with on-site optimization and backlink building on other websites to get the website ranking for its most basic keywords. From there, the foundation was set to begin optimizing other important keywords for the website.

In addition to SEO, Mad Mind Studios also assisted Viewpoint Financial Advisors with their new website design. This included optimizing page load speeds and creating landing pages that can best convert visitors into long-term customers for the business. The web design, however, was not getting them leads due to the lack of rich content and keyword insertion. Mad Mind Studios was able to boost visibility and brand awareness through SEO in a few months for Viewpoint.

Mousaei is certain that his agency’s marketing efforts have been substantial and hopes to continue the working relationship through the rest of 2018. He continued, “We prefer to keep all of our clients for as long as possible as our marketing only gets better the more we work in an industry. We’re excited to see Viewpoint’s growth and proud of our work as an agency.”

About Mad Mind Studios

Mad Mind Studios is a Los Angeles digital marketing, branding and web design agency that helps small, medium and large businesses achieve higher growth.