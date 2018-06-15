Mad Mad Studios Launches Rich Chicks Web Design

Mad Mind Studios, a Los Angeles based marketing and design agency, just released the new food and beverage web design updates for their client, Rich Chicks. The food company started working with Mad Mind Studios to create an intuitive website that reflects the wholesome ingredients of their products and their overall healthy mission.

Mad Mind Studios, a Los Angeles based marketing and design agency, just released the new food and beverage web design updates for their client, Rich Chicks. The food company started working with Mad Mind Studios to create an intuitive website that reflects the wholesome ingredients of their products and their overall healthy mission.

The website features engaging images with options to learn more about the nutrition-focused company, recipes and services. The in-depth product pages offer users an easy way to browse the different options with detailed descriptions. The goal in designing the website was to include a lot of information while keeping the design simple, friendly, and easy to use.

Omid Mousaei, founder of Mad Mind Studios, has worked with several food and beverage web design clients in the past. The marketing agency focuses on what makes their clients unique when creating a web design and marketing strategy.

“We were happy to work with Rich Chicks on their web design project. They were already an established brand, but needed a website that matched their image. I think the new website will lead them to even more success in the future, now that their company is more readily available online to current and potential clients” said Mousaei.

Food and beverage marketing differs from other industries because of the different audiences targeted and product sales channels. Food and beverage websites are designed for regular consumers to browse and learn more about the product, but also for restaurants, grocery stores, and other businesses that might be interested in stocking or working with the company.

There is a lot of competition in the food and beverage industry, and maintaining clear marketing objectives is necessary for continuous growth and sales. Mad Mind Studios helps brands enhance their brand strategy by tailoring campaigns and web design to fit each client’s unique goals.

“Each client we have assisted with food and beverage web design has seen great results, and we hope to continue helping our partners reach even higher goals,” said Mousaei.

Mad Mind Studios is a Los Angeles digital marketing, branding and web design agency that helps small, medium and large businesses achieve higher growth.