Lynette Ritchie Inspires by Going From Non-Athletic 50-Year-Old to World-Class Powerlifter at 53

Starting at 50, it’s taken Lynette Ritchie just 3 years to become a top powerlifter. Her story proves there’s no excuse not to push the limits of what’s possible.

Many people fall into the trap of thinking they are too old or make some other excuse for not getting into shape. Lynette Ritchie is living proof of what’s possible by transforming herself into a champion powerlifter in just three years – getting her start at the astonishing age of 50. Giving not just powerful inspiration to others to pursue a more healthy, fit, and strong lifestyle, but also proving the power of dedication and will, and that age is largely just a number. Recently, Lynette qualified for the IPL World’s Powerlifting Championship being held in Russia, and is reaching out to find corporate sponsors to help make the trip and crossing this life milestone possible. The enthusiasm surrounding the ever-growing list of Lynette’s accomplishments as a powerlifter is explosive.

There are no excuses,” commented Lynette, who also serves as a USPA powerlifting official. “I am a wife, mom, and work full-time. A 6′ tall baby boomer who isn’t model thin, but still managed through hard work to become a world-class powerlifter. I try to be a good example and love to share my experiences with anyone interested, young or old.”

A short list of recent accomplishments in powerlifting for Lynette, includes highlights like holding eight world record’s, won during a very heavy schedule of tough competition. She holds world records on the squat at 396.8 lb, bench press of 231.5 lb and deadlifting 474 lb for a total of 1102.3 pounds. She aims to qualify for the Arnold Sport Festival 2019 by hitting a total of 1115 lbs, which would see her meet competitors of all age classes – a situation with which she is quite familiar. All this in addition to her plans to attract sponsors to go to the World’s in Russia, and hopefully, bring home a medal.

The support she has received from fans and aspiring athletes of all sexes and ages has been jaw-dropping.

Traci Troomy recently remarked about Lynette’s character and achievements, “Lynette is doing what 90% of the women I know want to do, wish they would do, dream about … but never make it happen! I’ve watched her attain goals she sets for herself…. I’ve watched her transform her health and body image along the way. She is amazingly strong physically, but that pales in comparison to her inner strength and courage. She is showing women in their 50’s-60’s that our day is still in front, not behind. I am so grateful that she has chosen to share this courageous journey of drive and strength to help encourage others in their own personal journey. A powerhouse in every aspect!”

About Lynette Ritchie

Lynette is a dedicated mom, wife of 35 years, and has worked full-time at the same company for 25 years. She has also transformed herself from a non-athlete to a world-champion powerlifter in just three years with the help of her coach Zac Turner and husband/training partner Tim Ritchie, starting at 50 years old. She embodies the mantra “no excuses”.