Lynchburg Roofing, Charlottesville is Giving Away a Free Roof

Charlottesville, VA (PRUnderground) March 2nd, 2018

Lynchburg Roofing, Charlottesville is partnering with the ‘No Roof Left Behind’ initiative to provide a new shingle roof for a deserving family in the Charlottesville region. Nominations will be accepted March 3rd through March 24th.

Anyone can participate by nominating themselves, a friend, neighbor or family member who owns a house and needs a new roof. The first step is to go to LynchburgRoofing.com. There you can nominate a deserving family by answering some basic questions and providing a current photo.

Last year’s winners, the Jarman family, won the No Roof Left Behind roof giveaway behind a tremendous amount of support from their community. With hundreds of votes, “A Miracle for Hunter’s House” came through to win a brand new roof from Lynchburg Roofing and the No Roof Left Behind program. Hunter Jarman (pictured to the left), who was a student at Heritage High School in Lynchburg, had been through over 20 surgeries and was to go through another major surgery at Shriners Children’s Hospital in South Carolina.

”We are so thankful to those who nominated us and voted for us to get a chance to win this roof,” said his father, John Jarman.

Roof giveaway nominees must own the home they are living in and be located in Lynchburg, Roanoke or Charlottesville, and surrounding areas. The roof recipient must also be current on his or her mortgage payments.

The submissions will be reviewed by a team of local volunteers and four nominees will be selected as finalists. From March 27th through the April 8th the public will be able to vote for one of the finalists they feel is most deserving. The winner will be revealed April 10th of this year.

“There are a couple factors that really help the nominees get to the finals and go even further with votes from the community,” said Lynchburg Roofing owner, Chris Good. “First is the amount of detail provided about the family: who are they, how do they contribute to their community, and what factors contribute to their need for a new roof? Second, good photos can help voters to get to know you and your situation. Send us photos of your roof, any interior damage, and if you like, send us photos of your family.”

Lynchburg Roofing is a community minded contractor licensed and insured to the highest level available in the state of Virginia. Your confidence in us has earned us a great reputation in Lynchburg and the surrounding area. That’s why we’ve chosen to give back with the No Roof Left Behind program. For more information please call 434-841-8898 or go to LynchburgRoofing.com.

