Lux Box Style Launches a Way to Look Chic By Barely Lifting a Finger

In an age where convenience is queen, a new fashion website asks, “Why shop for clothes when a personal stylist can consult with you and have them delivered to your door?”

Edmond, OK (PRUnderground) March 14th, 2018

Creating a new fashionista community with online personal stylists at the ready, Lux Box Style announces its launch. Every well-dressed woman’s answer to never having to step foot in a mall again, it offers users the luxury of having a dedicated personal stylist. One who, after a consultation and style profile, will send a hand-selected “Lux Box” of clothing to their doorsteps. A customer’s gently used clothes can even be donated to Dress for Success for 10% off their purchase. Cute outfit, anyone?

Melissa Struebing, Founder of Lux Box Style, said of the launch, “With a subscription service, a stylist will send up to seven pieces for any occasion all priced within the customers budget. Keep what you like and send back the rest. Or, choose the capsule method and add a couple of pieces at a time to your wardrobe. Lux Box Style’s capsule consists of 72 pieces that can create 302 outfits. Choose one method or both; we’re happy to help.”

Lux Box Style offers sizes zero to fourteen and is slated to expand its offerings to include petite, plus, and maternity fashions.

For more information visit http://www.luxboxstyle.com.

About Lux Box Style

Lux Box Style is an online personal styling service that carries a wide range of pants, capris, shorts, dresses, skirts, sweaters, blouses, shirts, outerwear, shoes, bags, jewelry, and scarves.