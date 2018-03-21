LUSO Beauty Launches New Makeup Device That can Clean and Dry Dirty Makeup Brushes In Seconds

Beauty enthusiasts can remove a day from their manual makeup cleaning routine with LUSO’s Makeup Cleaner and Dryer Kit.

Toronto, Canada (PRUnderground) March 21st, 2018

Experts agree most women are more becoming conscious about the ingredients in their makeup products and diligent about their makeup removal routine than ever. While true, the fact remains, they are still spreading bacteria around their face without realizing it from using less than clean makeup brushes. Stepping up to help solve this problem, LUSO Beauty has created the Makeup Cleaner and Dryer Kit, that makes deep cleaning brushes simple and can instantly dry them in as little as 20 seconds. It’s also quite compact making it a perfect travel companion.

“Most women clean their makeup brushes less than once a month, if ever. When they do, they don’t clean them the way experts recommend,” says Joanne White, a professional makeup artist for celebrities. “The main reasons for this seem to be simple laziness and a lack of time. Most women feel that it takes way too long to clean and dry their makeup brushes, and lack the knowledge to clean them properly. The end result can be serious skin and health consequences.”

Dirty makeup brushes can be dangerous to the overall health of the skin due to a combination of bacteria, oil, dirt and dead skin build up. Skipping on cleaning and drying makeup brush bristles properly can lead to: blemishes, breakouts, wrinkles, allergies and irritation due to bacteria, oil, dirt, and dead skin build up; pink eye, herpes and staph from the spread of serious viral infections caused by sharing products; muddy makeup texture from stiff caked-up bristles making smooth application impossible; and brushes can even become a breeding ground for bugs and infestation attracted by less than clean bristles.

These potentially serious dangers are even more evident in less experienced makeup users making the kit an excellent gift for teens and young adults.

A spokesperson from LUSO remarked, “With the increasing number of girls wearing more makeup, and especially heavy makeup, it is even more important to ensure their dirty makeup brushes are properly cleaned consistently. Our product is the perfect addition to every girl’s makeup routine as it will help them get the dirty job done in seconds.”

