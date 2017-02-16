Luminary Productions Announces Chicago Watch 2017 Fan Convention

(PRUnderground) February 15th, 2017

Brett Gardner, founder and owner of Luminary Productions, announced that the firm is organizing the first ever Chicago Watch 2017 to be held Friday-Sunday, May 26-28, 2017 in Chicago, IL. The three-day fan convention is dedicated to the hit NBC TV shows Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med.

Chicago Watch 2017 will be held at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, located at 2233 South King Dr. in Chicago. The unique convention will be highlighted by special guests that include Taylor Kinney (Kelly Severide) of Chicago Fire, Torrey DeVitto (Dr. Natalie Manning) and Gregg Henry (Dr. David Downey) both of Chicago Med. Future announcements will include additional special guests. Internationally recognized fashion, beauty and lifestyle expert, Christopher Macken, will be the master of ceremonies.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in Q&A panels, autograph sessions, photo ops and meet-and-greets with the shows’ celebrities. Luminary Productions has planned a variety of activities that include trivia, VIP mixers, a screening room, a Firehouse BBQ, concert and a vendor fair.

On Friday night at the Firehouse BBQ, Luminary Productions will give away one ultimate upgrade experience that includes autographs, multiple photo ops, and a VIP admission to the Saturday concert. Front of the line access to photo and autograph sessions are included, along with access to the Chief’s Lounge.

Tickets are required for entrance to the event. General admission tickets are available, along with special three-day general admission passes (Cadet). Special VIP packages are offered at Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Chief levels that feature premium seating and access to special events. Add on tickets are available for concert pit admission, the BBQ, private meet and greet sessions, photo op, and autograph tickets.

A full description of each ticket level and add-ons can be found on the Luminary Productions website and tickets are now on sale. Guests can also book discounted hotel rooms. Vendor, advertising and sponsorship inquiries for Chicago Watch 2017 can be directed to support@luminaryprod.com.

Chicago Watch 2017 is the first convention of its kind that celebrates fans and their enthusiasm for NBC’s top rated shows Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med. The three-day event provides unique opportunities to mingle with fans from across the nation, meet favorite celebrities from the TV shows, and enjoy some of the many attractions for which Luminary Productions is well-known.

About Luminary Productions

Luminary Productions is a full service event production company that specializes in events ranging from intimate gatherings of fine dining and elaborate décor to concerts, conventions and entertainments for thousands, complete with headline talent and swag to ensure each event delivers an unparalleled experience.