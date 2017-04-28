Luke Bryan Tickets at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion In Gilford, NH On Sale Today at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has cheap Luke Bryan tickets at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. Find lawn seats, pit seats, front row seats and more – add promo code LUKE2017.

Gilford, New Hampshire (PRUnderground) April 27th, 2017

Ticket Down has authentic tickets for Luke Bryan at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. Luke will be live at this popular concert destination for three nights, Tuesday, August 8th, Thursday, August 10th and Friday, August 11th. Luke is headlining at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in conjunction with his 2017 “Huntin, Fishin & Lovin’ Everyday Tour.” Concertgoers can add promo code LUKE2017 for added savings.

Bryan is arguably the most popular star in country music today. He has been named Entertainer of the Year multiple times by the ACM and CMA – the most respected country music awards organizations.

“Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” is a song co-written and recorded by Luke Bryan for his fifth studio album, Kill the Lights (2015). The song is about the rural Georgia lifestyle that Bryan loves and lives with his wonderful family. This song reached the top of the Billboard Country charts and it ultimately was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), after reaching sales of over a million digital units in the United States. It was also a huge hit in Canada, giving Luke his 9th number one hit on the Canada Country Charts.

Bryan’s loyal fans refer to his concerts as a “big party” and he is known to put on a concert like no other. Not only is Bryan a phenomenal performer, he has the “boy next door” personality. Tickets for Luke Bryan make amazing gifts for any occasion.

The 2017 concert schedule of events at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion includes the following talented performers: Zac Brown Band, The Avett Brothers, Miranda Lambert, Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Bryan Adams, Third Eye Blind & Silversun Pickups, Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton, John Mellencamp, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Boz Scaggs, Michael McDonald, Kidz Bop Kids, Brantley Gilbert, Avenged Sevenfold, Lady Antebellum, OneRepublic, Luke Bryan, Styx, REO Speedwagon and Chris Stapleton.

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices.

