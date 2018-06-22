Lucky Labs promote the development of Ukrainian students’ startups

The YEP DEMO DAY-2 forum took place in Kiev. Among 25 students' ideas the best projects were selected and young developers were awarded.

Kyiv, Ukraine (PRUnderground) June 22nd, 2018

The forum of student startups was held in Kiev for the second time. As a result, the favorites of the investors were Telegram-bot GiftHub and service Pill Race. The first one helps to choose the best gift for a particular person, and the latter one gives access to medical advice online.

The organizer of the event is the network of academic business incubators YEP. YEP’s DEMO DAY partners are IT companies with leading positions in the Ukrainian market – Lucky Labs and others. Through joint efforts the IT companies and YEP strive to develop the ecosystem of youth entrepreneurship in Ukraine.

Representatives of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine, Deloitte, University of Tartu (Estonia) and medium-sized businesses of Ukraine also took part in YEP DEMO DAY-2.

“Lucky Labs’ values are innovation, professionalism, dynamic development and ambitiousness. We strive to develop the “made in Ukraine” brand in the world, and invest in an intellectual product.We believe that the future is behind technological ideas that not only simplify everyday life but also lead to it to a whole new level of quality,” says the press service of Lucky Labs.

At the forum, investors also favoured the software for robots Elfix, soil tester Soil Lines, an installation for converting a car with an internal combustion engine into a hybrid SEM, an ultrasonic scalpel MusicMed and a navigator for the blind Open World.

The best startups got the investors’ support in the form of monetary investments and the opportunity to promote their project in Europe. The authors of the startup Pill Race got a check for $ 5.000 for the further development of the idea, and the developers GiftHub will pitch their idea at the European forum in Estonia together with YEP. Another five projects were given the opportunity to present themselves at the Innovation Market startup alley in Kiev.

About Lucky Labs

Lucky Labs develops software products for marketing, gaming and financial industries. The company’s portfolio includes more than 100 mobile and desktop applications. The company sells its products on the western market and in the Asian countries. Today, 950 people work in the Ukrainian offices of Lucky Labs. According to DOU rating, Lucky Labs is also among the 20 largest Ukrainian IT companies.