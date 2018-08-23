Lucky Labs: number of non-technical vacancies in IT is growing

Experts attribute the trend to the modern recruiting orientation on soft skills of employees.

Kyiv, Ukraine (PRUnderground) August 23rd, 2018

Modern market of the tech industry needs more specialists in the humanities. According to one of the largest international IT companies in Eastern Europe Lucky Labs, today, the number of technical and humanitarian vacancies in the company is almost equal.

The most common non-technical positions in IT are connected with marketing (sales, account- and marketing-managers, SEO-specialists) and management (project- and product-managers), – the Ukrainian office of Lucky Labs notes. Designers, analysts and operational managers are alos of high demand. There is also a back office of the HR department, financiers and lawyers. In general, about 35% of specialists in Lucky Labs are not directly involved with technology.

The demand for humanities employees in the company is explained by an increased focus on the client and on the final product.

“All software solutions that we create have their customers and the audience of users. In particular, analysts and marketers help to suggest a perfect idea to bring it to more consumers. Project-managers manage projects and communicate with clients mostly without technical background. They are excellent negotiators and facilitators. They can find an approach to the client and ensure a harmonious communication in the team,” the press service of Lucky Labs commented.

The study of the career portal Glassdoor confirms the trend. According to Glassdoor, the number of open vacancies for non-tech positions in different tech companies ranges from 20 to 50%. Basically, they are connected with marketing, business operations, legal services and sales. The highest indicators are shown by the western techn giants.

The situation on Eastern European market is different. According to DOU research, some non-tech specialists in Ukrainian IT companies make up 20-30%.

About Lucky Labs

Lucky Labs develops software products for marketing, gaming and financial industries. The company’s portfolio includes more than 100 mobile and desktop applications. The company sells its products on the western market and in the Asian countries. Today, 950 people work in the Ukrainian offices of Lucky Labs. According to DOU rating, Lucky Labs is also among the 20 largest Ukrainian IT companies.