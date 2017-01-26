LTC Agent Websites Discusses Long Term Care Insurance Lead Generation

How To Generate Long Term Care Insurance Leads

To generate long term care insurance leads or life insurance leads from a website, it’s essential you understand the difference between a “Homepage” and a “Landing Page”. If your website doesn’t have a Landing Page, it’s going to do very little to help you meet a goal of generating leads and selling insurance.

The primary purpose of a Homepage is to provide a general overview of your business. Think of it as part of your overall insurance website. A good long term care insurance website has pages with a common design, navigation (menu) items directing users to your Learning Center, For Business Owners, About Us, Client Testimonials and Contact pages. These pages are designed to provide general long term care insurance information to the user who is still trying to learn more about you and long term care planning. These pages include a prominent Call To Action (CTA) to request a quote and get long term care planning information, but they also include a lot of additional information and navigation options which tend to distract the website visitor. Because of all these distractions, general website pages will convert website visitors into leads at a significantly lower rate than a Landing Page.

Why You Need To Use A Landing Page

Now let’s look at the design of a Landing Page. LTC Agent Websites provides agents with a Landing Page that is accessed whenever a website visitor clicks the [GET A QUOTE] button located prominently on each page. This long term care insurance Landing Page is a form of a web page but it has a very specific purpose, to obtain long term care insurance leads. It is a simplified web page that has no other distractions. This allows the user to be totally focused on your goal of having them convert from a website visitor into a lead. Our conversion optimized Landing Pages have a conversion rate expectation in the 20% to 40% range.

How To Drive Visitors To Your Landing Page

To use your Landing Page to generate leads, simply use the link (URL) to your Landing Page for the call to action in your marketing campaign. Your Landing Page is best utilized when you are running a marketing or sales campaign focused on obtaining Long Term Care insurance leads. Some examples are: email campaigns, Facebook ads, a paid listing with AALTCI or a paid search campaign with Google Adwords or BingAds. To learn more about generating insurance leads, read this month’s full article.

Find out about the other advanced features provided by LTC Agent Websites.

About LTC Agent Websites

With over two decades of long term care insurance experience, LTC Agent Websites knows what’s important to long term care insurance agents. We’ve combined our LTCi experience with advanced technology and internet marketing techniques to bring you the best LTCi websites in the industry.