Love Vibration Nation-The CoCreators earn 2 number 1s on Traxsource in July. Full Album Announced.

The CoCreators Remix Free Your Mind for top Tech House spot and Psalms 23 for top Progressive House position as Hits and Hearts Album and tour preparation announced!

Florida (PRUnderground) July 20th, 2018

July has been a busy month already for Love Vibration Nation Music (LVN) label bosses and artists The CoCreators.

Earlier this month, they remixed Free Your Mind by Luke Wheeler with great success-Peaking at Number 1 Tech House and Number 7 Traxsource Top 100 overall. (Link Below).

https://traxsource.com/track/5378825/free-your-mind-the-cocreators-11am-space-miami-tech-mix

Following the Luke Wheeler remix, The CoCreators had the opportunity to remix Psalm 23 by Chicago House Music Legend Jerry C. King as part of Love Vibration Nation’s Psalm 23 Gold Package. While all mixes were well received, The CoCreators Anointed Mix of Psalm 23 was immediately supported by Kiss FM Australia and Major DJs around the world. The response was so strong, Traxsource featured The CoCreators Psalm 23 Anointed Mix Number 2 in Essential Progressive House and Number 68 on the Hype Chart, quickly propelling it to Number 1 on the Traxsource Progressive House chart. (Link Below).

https://traxsource.com/track/5437931/psalm-23-the-cocreators-anointed-mix

“The past 6 months have been incredible for us. We have been well received around the world. Putting love in all of our music has given us a special relationship with our fans. They feel the love and can also get down to our funky productions. We are blessed. There is nothing better. We are just getting started.” -The CoCreators

Time For The Album-Hits and Hearts Volume 1!

Love Vibration Nation announced the debut full length album of The CoCreators entitled Hits and Hearts Volume 1, which is comprised of all of their original songs and remixes for artists like Coqui Selection, Mikel Gil, James Bratch and Jerry C. King. If the songs charted they are in the album. As a bonus, The CoCreators have added a continuous dj mix of the album as part of the release to take their listeners on an uninterrupted journey of the past 6 months of their success.

Hits and Hearts Volume 1 is now in pre order on Traxsource exclusively today:

https://traxsource.com/title/1004451/hits-and-hearts-1

The Official exclusive release date on Traxsource is July 27th and the album will be available everywhere in all stores and streaming services world wide August 29th.

MN2S Support:

Chris James, Label Manager at MN2S commented on the the release. “The CoCreators and Love Vibration Nation’s success has grown exponentially with each release. It’s wonderful to see top-rated DJs and radio stations around the world consistently showing great support time after time. The CoCreators and Love Vibration Nation have dedicated Hits and Hearts Volume 1 to their global supporters as a thank you; as a showcase for the label, it should also not be missed by new fans that may not know them as well. They make feel good music, and the timing on this album could not be better. MN2S is very pleased to be involved with this release.”

Tour in the Works

To support Hits and Hearts Volume 1 sales and future CoCreators releases, Love Vibration Nation announced The CoCreators are in the planning stages of their first tour. “The CoCreators have a pretty extensive catalog now and it’s time to share that on the live stage with our fans around the world.” Says Marco DiCristo, President of Love Vibration Nation. “We will start accepting bookings in the coming weeks and look forward to a lengthy tour to interact with our fans so we can show them first hand-Love Is The Answer.”

About The CoCreators

The CoCreators are the main artists and label bosses of Love Vibration Nation and R3UK, distributed by Sony and MN2S. They are supported by DJs around the world including Roger Sanchez, Coqui Selection, Sam Divine, Luigi Madonna, Treasure Fingers, D Formation, DJ PP, Vanilla Ace, Benji Candelario, Mikel Gil, Pirupa and many others.

To date, The CoCreators have had over 40 chart positions world wide. Often called upon to provide chart topping remixes, The CoCreators have provided remixed tracks for many prominent artists including Coqui Selection, Mikel Gil, Rico Garcia, Luke Wheeler, James Bratch and Loz J Yates.

About Love Vibration Nation Music and Publishing LLC

Love Vibration Nation Music and Publishing LLC is a record label and publishing company specializing in House Music. We are members of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) since 2016. The label’s music is distributed under Sony Music Group umbrella & MN2S (https://mn2s.com/label-services/) aggregated to 300 plus of the top stores and music streaming services around the world.

Love Vibration Nation Music and Publishing LLC is the home of The CoCreators.

Love Vibration Nation solely operates and owns sub Label R3UK, specializing in underground house music genres.