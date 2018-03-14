Love Vibration Nation Music and Publishing adds to great momentum with MN2S

LVN receives massive pre release support on new Coqui Selection EP and adds Dance Music veteran Benji Candelario to it's roster.

Florida (PRUnderground) March 14th, 2018

Since adding MN2S as distributer to it’s label group to compliment it’s existing deal with Sony exclusively, Love Vibration Nation and sub label R3UK have been on winning streaks paved with chart positions, global support of releases from the Who’s Who in electronic music and key signings to both LVN and sub label R3UK rosters.

Begining 2018 in grand fashion, LVN released the highly acclaimed Want You EP by Coqui Selection while R3UK experienced significant success with Mikel Gil’s Techno Firefly. It’s also worth noting LVN and R3UK have enjoyed a combined total of 40 chart positions in the last 5 months as well.

The momentum continues now with Coqui Selection’s follow up release entitled Selecta EP, now in pre sale on Traxsource and Beatport with an official release date of March 23.

https://www.traxsource.com/title/936899/selecta-ep

https://www.beatport.com/release/selecta-ep-beatport-exclusive-edition/2229223

Selecta has received massive support from D Formation, Luigi Madonna, Pirupa, Global Dance Sessions, Joris Voorn, Chris Fortier, Mesquitas, Tom Novy, Harvey, Jon Pierce, Dubiks Charts, Groove Cartel, EDM Boutique Magazine (Front Page) Mesquitas, Less Hate, Claudia Tejada, Benji Candelario, DJ Zone Magazine, Horse Meat Disco, Juanfra Munoz, Joachim Garraud, Andre Salmon, Robert Owens, Richy Ahmed, Treasure Fingers,Vanilla Ace, DJ Meda, JP Chronic, Sean Norvis, David Di Toma, Jewel.DE, BK Duke, Paolo Tossio, Altroverso Radio Italy, Kiss FM Australia, Andi Durrant, Sergio Matina, Lazarao Leon and DJ Ron of Billboard Charts USA.

Selecta was featured on the front cover of EDM Boutique Magazine and earned a special world premier feature on Dubiks charts. A full interview of Coqui Selection touting the release and it’s creative direction will be featured on UR Underground Magazine on March 22.

“Working with MN2S has gives a renewed confidence to take on unique projects because they have decades of expertise in dance music.” Says Marco DiCristo, President of LVN and one of The CoCreators. “We have the wind at our backs but continue to work hard, putting love in our music and bringing a unique, genre busting catalog to the world market.”

DiCristo continued regarding the expanding artist rosters: “Coqui Selection understands our vibe and was the perfect fit to what we do at LVN. His music is original with unending energy. All Positive vibes. As far as our recent success goes, I won’t say I am surpised we are finally getting consistent recognition from our peers because they are finally listening. That is what we always wanted. To get our music in as many ears as we can. That made the difference for us. Most Importantly, LVN does not take any of the love we are getting from around the world for granted. That is why we are committed to upping our game with every new release of both labels.”

Chris James Distribution Manager at MN2S added: “LVN and R3UK are obviously on the rise. The world has started to take notice to the styles and brands. It’s nice to see top DJs and publications like EDM Boutique, UR Underground Magazine, Groove Cartel, Dubiks and Urban Review give them their due. These guys work hard and they love what they do. It’s a real love of House Music over at Love Vibration Nation.”

In other news, Love Vibration Nation Music and Publishing LLC, signed Dance Music veteren Benji Candelario to it’s main label-LVN. Benji is considered a pioneer in dance music, having a past residency in London’s Iconic Ministry of Sound and most recently enjoying success with legendary dance label Defected. Candelario is best known for his vocal house productions that enjoy cross over appeal in that they work in underground parties in Ibiza and mainstream radio alike.

Benji Candelario spoke about joining Love Vibration Nation’s roster. “These guys have been burning up the charts recently. It’s like they popped out of nowhere but are a hot brand now. It’s good to work with fellow artists as label bosses. The CoCreators, they knew my music and were very aggressive in getting the right deal done for me. It was also a big selling point that Love Vibration Nation is committed to taking it’s brand and turning it into in it’s own festival in the near future. To catch the momentum where it is right now with them was the right move for me at this time for sure.”

Marco DiCristo added “When we thought we may have a chance at working with Benji, we went head on to get him. His past track record is full of success and he is as funky as they come in this business. We welcome him to the Love Vibration Nation Family with high hopes, lot’s of love and open arms.”

About Love Vibration Nation Music and Publishing LLC

Love Vibration Nation Music and Publishing LLC is a record label and publishing company specializing in House Music. We are members of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) since 2016. The label’s music is distributed under Sony Music Group umbrella & MN2S (https://mn2s.com/label-services/) aggregated to 300 plus of the top stores and music streaming services around the world.

Love Vibration Nation Music and Publishing LLC is the home of The CoCreators.

Love Vibration Nation solely operates and owns sub Label R3UK, specializing in underground house music genres.