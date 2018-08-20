Love Vibration Nation Announces Aug 31 for The CoCreators highly acclaimed Hits and Hearts Album.

Album tracks combined responsible for over 40 chart positions. Kiss FM Aus debuts Jerry C. King Psalm 23 at number 3 and invites CoCreators for special guest mix planned for Aug 24.

Florida, Australia, Peru (PRUnderground) August 20th, 2018

The last 6 months have been a whirlwind for Love Vibration Nation (LVN) artists and label bosses, The CoCreators. They have scored over 40 chart positions during that time period worldwide between their original tracks and remixes for well-known house music artists such as Chicago legend Jerry C. King Spanish Superstar DJ Coqui Selection, Red Hot Spanish Techno DJ Mikel Gil, Loz J Yates, Rico Garcia, Luke Wheeler, and James Bratch.

Major DJ Support:

DJs such as Roger Sanchez, Sossa, United Ants, Nine Toes, Vintage And Morelli, Oscar L, Luigi Madonna, Sergio Matina, Chris Fortier, DJ PP, Tocadisco, Mark Robinson, Olderic, Andi Durrant, Hernan Serrao, Blake Jarrel, Benji Candelario , Paolo Tossio and many more top DJs have shown their support for The CoCreators multi-genre productions, lending to their success.

Full Album Released August 31:

The end result of their recent success is the August 31st release of their debut album entitled Hits and Hearts Volume 1.

(Pre Sale Links Here.)

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-cocreators-hits-and-hearts-vol-1/1416349323

https://www.amazon.com/CoCreators-Hits-Hearts-Vol/dp/B07FT7G1FZ/ref=sr_1_2? s=dmusic&ie=UTF8&qid=1534792942&sr=1-2-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&keywords=Hits+and+Hearts+Vol+1

https://www.beatport.com/release/hits-and-hearts-1/2340855

The CoCreators Say Thank You:

“We wanted to put together an album to show our appreciation for everybody’s support around the world.” Says The CoCreators. “We put love in every song we make which is to be shared through our music. The response has at times been overwhelming. We are truly blessed and we are just getting started. The ravers, The DJs, The people listening at home or to us on the radio, they make this happen, not us. It’s amazing. We are feeling the love for sure!”

CoCreators remix from Hits and hearts debuts # 3 Kiss FM Australia:

Kiss FM Australia kept the chart positions coming for the duo by debuting Jerry C King Psalm 23 (The CoCreators Anointed Mix) number 3 on their chart. (This remix has been highly charted worldwide already and there are plans for another CoCreators remix for Psalm 23 The Platinum Edition.)

Kiss FM has also invited the duo to do an exclusive one hour mix on August 24 from 3 to 4 pm Australian time.

You can listen to Kiss FM here: https://kissfm.com.au/

Tour In The Works

To support the release of Hits and Hearts Volume 1, The CoCreators are currently accepting bookings for a tour to support the album over the next 2 months.

About Love Vibration Nation Music and Publishing LLC

Love Vibration Nation Music and Publishing LLC is a record label and publishing company specializing in House Music. We are members of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) since 2016. The label’s music is distributed under Sony Music Group umbrella & MN2S (https://mn2s.com/label-services/) aggregated to 300 plus of the top stores and music streaming services around the world.

Love Vibration Nation Music and Publishing LLC is the home of The CoCreators.

Love Vibration Nation solely operates and owns sub Label R3UK, specializing in underground house music genres.