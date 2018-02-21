Louis B. Mendelsohn, Inventor of the VantagePoint Trading Software, Receives Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

Mr. Mendelsohn is recognized as pioneer and leader in the software industry

Wesley Chapel, FL (PRUnderground) February 21st, 2018

Louis B. Mendelsohn, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Market Technologies, LLC, the company behind the artificial intelligence trading software, VantagePoint, has been recognized as an honoree of the Marquis Who’s Who Albert Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mendelsohn is among the first to receive this award celebrating his professional accomplishments and longevity as a Marquis biographee since the early 1990s. As one of the highest distinctions available through Marquis Who’s Who, the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award is an honor reserved for outstanding thought leaders who have demonstrated leadership, excellence and longevity within their respective industries and professions. Mr. Mendelsohn has been endorsed by Marquis Who’s Who as a notable thought leader in trading software development for his extensive accomplishments and contributions to the financial industry.

With nearly 50 years of experience as an individual trader and investor in the financial markets and as a trading software developer, Mendelsohn has made his mark on how traders view the global markets and make their trading decisions with his software breakthroughs and pioneering work with Artificial Intelligence.

In 1983, the Carnegie Mellon graduate stunned the financial industry when he released ProfitTaker, the first commercially available strategy back-testing trading software for personal computers. This early effort was followed in 1991 when he released VantagePoint Software, which pioneered the application of artificial intelligence and fully-trained deep-learning neural networks to financial market analysis. Since founding Market Technologies, LLC in 1979, it has grown into a multi-million dollar, Inc. 500 trading software company with customers in more than 120 countries and has been recognized for many awards.

Because of his pioneering achievements and impact on the trading software industry, Mendelsohn’s biography was selected for inclusion in Marquis Who’s Who in the World, Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in Finance and Industry, and in a time capsule at the White House in Washington, D.C.

About Market Technologies

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Florida, Market Technologies, developer of VantagePoint Software, is a pioneer and leader in trading software research and development. VantagePoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, ETs and cryptocurrencies with proven forecasting accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, VantagePoint’s patented neural network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with greater confidence.

