Los Angeles Press Club Announces Nominees for the 2018 Veritas Movie Award

The 2018 Veritas Award for best movie based on or inspired by real people and real events will be decided by the members of Los Angeles Press Club.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) January 4th, 2018

The Los Angeles Press Club has announced its finalists for the 2018 Veritas Award for best movie based on or inspired by real people and real events. The finalists are, in alphabetical order:

* All the Money in the World

* Battle of the Sexes

* The Big Sick

* The Darkest Hour

* Detroit

* The Disaster Artist

* Dunkirk

* First They Killed My Father

* The Greatest Showman

* I, Tonya

* The Post

The Veritas Award honors filmmakers who seek to better our world by reminding us of our forgotten or neglected histories, triumphs and failures. These filmmakers, all journalists at heart, work with the richest material of all—the stories of real events and people.

In 2016 the LA Press Club become the first group to specifically honor biopics and other based-on-a-true-story films. The club’s members chose Spotlight for the new Veritas Award. Days later the movie about the team of journalists who broke open the Boston priest sex abuse ring won the Oscar for Best Picture. Last year it was Hidden Figures, the remarkable tale of three African American Women who worked behind the scenes in NASA’s space program in the 1960’s that took home the honor.

LA Press Club members have two weeks to decide on the 2018 Veritas Winner by casting their vote for their favorite movie in this one category of films, closest to the heart of journalists.

The winner will be celebrated at a Press Club event on February 28th, a few days before the Academy Awards.

About Los Angeles Press Club

The Los Angeles Press Club stands as an organization devoted to improving the spirit of journalism and journalists, raising the industry’s standards, strengthening its integrity and improving its reputation all for the benefit of the community at large. Serving the Southland since 1913, it is the only Southern California journalism group that speaks for all journalists working for daily and weekly newspapers, radio & TV, magazines, documentary films and online.