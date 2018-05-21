Looking for the Perfect Graduation Gift? Consider a Channellock 5-Piece Tool Set!

With high school and college graduation parties coming up fast, it’s time to find that perfect gift for the graduate who is about to begin life as an independent adult. Channellock, Inc. suggests that a starter set of its most popular tools will enable your graduate to tackle small projects like a pro. And the added bonus: they won’t be raiding your toolbox and walking away with any of your tools!

Meadville, PA (PRUnderground) May 21st, 2018

With high school and college graduation parties coming up fast, it’s time to find that perfect gift for the graduate who is about to begin life as an independent adult. Channellock, Inc. suggests that a starter set of its most popular tools will enable your graduate to tackle small projects like a pro. And the added bonus: they won’t be raiding your toolbox and walking away with any of your tools!

The CHANNELLOCK® Tool Roll-4 is a 5-piece Professional Tool Set that includes:

10” Straight Jaw Tongue & Groove Pliers

9.5” Straight Jaw Tongue & Groove Pliers

7” High Leverage Diagonal Lap Joint Cutting Pliers

8” Long Nose Pliers

6N1 Multi-Bit Screwdriver with 3 bits that include multiple sizes of Slotted, Philips Head and Nut Drivers

Tool Roll to securely and conveniently hold all of the tools

“A tool roll is a perfect gift for the graduate who is moving to a first apartment or to the dorms and needs reliable tools for those little projects like furniture kit assembly or tightening loose screws,” said Ryan DeArment, Vice President – Sales & Marketing. “Tool rolls are particularly convenient for young adults who don’t have space for a full toolbox.”

Channellock is a big supporter of education and job training for individuals seeking a career in manufacturing and the skilled trades. The company is a major participant and sponsor with SkillsUSA, which provides educational programs, events and competitions that support career and technical education (CTE) in the nation’s classrooms.

About Channellock, Inc.

Channellock, Inc., is a worldwide leader in the manufacture of high-quality pliers and assorted hand tools, including the iconic, American-made CHANNELLOCK® tongue-and-groove plier, which can be found in quality retailers around the world. Founded by George B. DeArment in 1886, the Meadville, Pennsylvania-based company is now in its fifth generation of family ownership and operation. For more information on CHANNELLOCK® products, the company’s rich history, sales contacts and current news, visit www.channellock.com. To stay connected with Channellock, Inc., like us on Facebook or follow CHANNELLOCK® on Twitter and Instagram.