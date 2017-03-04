Looking for a Prostate Herbal Remedy? Dr. Susana can provide educational information

Astragalus is a root with incredible properties. Read on to find out how middle aged men and older can benefit from the extracts of astragalus!

Men, are you familiar with astragalus? I know this is a touchy subject, but as you get older, you have to be aware of changes and problems that can arise in your body. For those of you know don’t know me, I’m Dr. Susana, a naturopathic physician who has been studying alternative medicine for years. I have recently dedicated my time to researching, writing, and publishing a new book about men’s health. It has been released in a digital format and it is readable for free on many major eBook publishing sites. I would like for you to take some time to read it in its entirety, but it might be good for you to get a sneak peek first before you commit to reading on. I have provided some information below about the plant that I believe will change the face of the prostate supplement industry, astragalus.

Prevention of prostate problems including benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) means making lifestyle changes to lower the symptoms of this condition. Even though there is no one thing you can do to prevent prostate problems, it is extremely important to consume nutritional ingredients like astragalus before these problems begin. Keep in mind that up to 85% of men are likely to develop some type of prostate-related health issue before they hit the big 6-0.

Astragalus in combination with soybean extract has been found to be highly beneficial for supporting prostate health as it contains isoflavones that prevent damage to DNA by free radicals. It has powerful antioxidants, which we know is the big buzz word among health nuts. Taken alongside astragalus, it also provides a two-fold defense increasing the immune system.

Astragalus and Heart Health

We all know the importance of caring for our hearts and research into astragalus indicates that the saponins within will help prevent fatty plaques from forming in the arteries; it may help to reduce high cholesterol levels and blood pressure. It will relieve stress and the symptoms of a weakened heart, i.e. breathlessness and distress, reducing the potential for blood clots while also reducing the retention of salt and water. For stroke sufferers, astragalus can help preserve the function of the nerves and strengthen the artery walls. It may also help those who have chronic heart failure, reducing the potential for frequent episodes.

Astragalus and Adrenal Health

Adrenal health is constantly under pressure in these stressful times. Astragalus has been proven to stimulate the adrenal glands that can help those with adrenal stress. This will be especially important for cancer patients as the adrenal glands are suppressed during their treatment.

Astragalus and Cancer

In the 1970’s, research into this herb confirmed that it aided the body’s ability to fight against inflammation, viruses, and bacteria; as well as it can also protect liver functions. Cancer patients receiving chemotherapy were given astragalus along with their treatment and bone marrow growth was encouraged so that extra white blood cells were produced to combat any invading organisms. This naturally increased survival rates.

Astragalus and the Aging Process

The aging process begins in the cells, and due to a chemical compound within this herb, the enzyme telomerase (hTERT) is turned on. This enzyme helps maintain and lengthen telomeres that are the protectors at the end of the DNA strands. This helps to prevent them from being damaged or from shortening due to wear and tear. In adults, telomerase is usually switched off and so by protecting DNA for longer, this can help slow down the aging process. Research indicates that there is a direct connection between the length of these telomeres and age-related diseases including cardiovascular diseases. In addition to protecting chromosomes from degradation, this herb contains unique and active polysaccharides and increases the rate of immune system replication known as macrophages.

Astragalus and Healing Wounds

Astragalus has the power to activate different and specific immune cells, shut down relevant genes and metabolic pathways to prevent blood and chemicals flowing toward the wounds, and reduce the quantity of nitric oxide, reducing inflammation. It is used to help reduce the potential for hemorrhaging and for the treatment of ulcers.

*FDA Disclaimer. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This article is for informational purposes only.

