Long Island Lutheran High School Offering New Academy Model Curriculum

Beginning with the Class of 2019, Long Island Lutheran High School (LuHi) is offering its students two new curriculum paths, Academy or Academy Honors. LuHi Academies cover the following subject areas:

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics)

Leadership and Communications

Allied Health Sciences

Social Science, and

Arts and Humanities.

LuHi pairs existing classes with new innovative coursework, to fill out the curriculum within each Academy. The goal is to ensure that LuHi provides its students with the best opportunities to develop their God-given talents.

“The standard LuHi diploma already opens the doors of admission to some of the most prestigious schools in the country,” says Sarah Thompson, LuHi’s Director of Admissions. “However, some students have interest, aptitude, and enthusiasm for a specific academic area. Our new Academies offer them a set of structured and innovative coursework, combined with internships and co-curricular requirements within their area of study.”

The internship portion is one of the most valuable aspects of the Academy curriculum. LuHi Academy students have the opportunity to gain solid workplace experience through internship activities during school hours or over the summer, while earning high-school credit.

“At LuHi, students can intern with departments such as Marketing & Communications, Science, Admissions, Sports Medicine, and many more,” says Thompson. “These positions allow students insight into a certain career path and fosters their creativity, problem-solving and teamwork skills in a true work environment.”

A PDF file on the Long Island Lutheran website provides details of the Academy Model curriculum structure.

About Long Island Lutheran

Located on two campuses along the north shore of Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island Lutheran is a leader in Christ-centered education. Serving more than 800 students from 2-year olds through Grade 12, Long Island Lutheran schools aim to provide students with the academic, social, and spiritual learning experiences that will shape them into responsible global citizens.