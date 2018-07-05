Long Business Systems, Inc. The Next Generation of Transactional Documents Webinar 08/07/18 2:30pm (EST)

Directly integrate SAP® Business One with Etactics’ document composition and delivery platform, or ADoCS.

Ohio (PRUnderground) July 5th, 2018

Etactics Inc., a software company that has provided SaaS-based revenue cycle management solutions for almost 20 years, announced today their new partnership with LBSi, a SAP® Gold Partner, in a guided effort to successfully implement an ERP that allows them to enjoy access to XML data from a platform that provides direct integration into Etactics’ document composition and delivery platform, or ADoCS.

Sign up for the on Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 from 2:30pm – 3:30pm EST

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5938573743851368194

Custom Invoice: Some transactions cannot be easily formatted onto a traditional invoice or statement making it easy for the recipient to understand or approve it for repayment. Etactics uses the transactional data received from SAP to create a custom map that allows for a unique invoice or statement to be generated best representing the transaction and assuring its get’s paid in a timely manner. Said Custom Invoices could include an Excel document that would be generated and delivered to the recipient electronically.

Continuation Page: A continuation page is a 2nd or other proceeding page, after the 1st page of the invoice or statement is generated, representing additional charge level details secured from the XML data exported out of SAP. These additional detail lines could require the invoice or statement set to include more than one page in the set. There is a reduced charge or rate for these additional or “continuation pages”.

Cover Letter / Insert: On occasion, the provider or company will need to communicate with the recipient of the invoice or statement using alternative means. Both a cover letter or insert can be created using actionable data from the XML data secured from SAP to map the same to a letter or insert resource that is stored within a resource library at Etactics. These covers or letters are most effective when they are delivered with the invoice or statement of record.

First Class Postage (Non Taxable): The Postal Service sells stamps at face value to everyone. They have no control over the pricing policies of private entrepreneurs, companies or agencies who resell its products. A charge at a higher price is most likely imposed to earn a return on their investment of capital and effort. The prices they charge are, no doubt, established on the basis of their needs and market evaluations.

Customers may avoid paying more than the stated value for First-Class Mail postage by purchasing stamps at their Post Office, through Stamps By Mail, phone, online, Automated Postal Centers, retail outlets that are involved with our consignment programs or from an automated mailer like an Etactics thru its print and fulfillment capabilities.

First Class Postage (Taxable): US postage stamps purchased from the US Postal Service are not subject to sales tax. However, when a retailer recoups its cost of US postage stamps from a customer, that amount is part of the “sales or selling price” and is subject to sales tax.

About Etactics: is a leading business solutions organization committed to providing innovative, web-based solutions that improve our clients’ cash management and customer relationships. Our products and services assist clients across various business sectors to improve business processes, boost staff productivity, reduce expenses, increase compliance related efforts and accelerate payment. For more information contact Matt Moneypenny, Ph: (330) 342-0568 email: mmoneypenny@etacticsinc.com

About Long Business Systems, Inc.

You want a partner that will help you apply technology to solve the challenges that today’s fast-paced global marketplace has created. We understand and have personal experience with the diverse demands that manufacturers, distributors and service organizations face.

Our clients keep pace with large global companies by applying affordable technology to streamline operations, act on timely information, and accelerate profitable growth. Let us help you intelligently apply technology to your business challenges.

LBSi has been helping clients with technology and business process improvement since 1989.