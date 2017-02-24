Long Business Systems, Inc. (LBSi) Suggests Manufacturers Should Invest In New ERP Now

Businesses of all sizes are positioning themselves for the new business climate of reduced regulations and taxes.

For SMB’s, one of the highest ROI investments they could make is to modernize their ERP system.

The Window of Opportunity is Now

President Trump’s administration is vowing to lower the U.S. federal corporate tax from the highest of all developed countries, down to the lowest of them all. The proposed drop would be drastic, cutting corporate taxes from their current 35 percent level to just 15 percent. Moreover, the administration is signaling further incentives for companies that invest and modernize within the United States. What does this mean for your manufacturing company?

You can now invest in systems that improve and streamline your business the same way large corporations have been able to for years. Having business software that provides broad and deep intelligence around your manufacturing decisions and operations will level the playing field as you increasingly compete against large, nimble companies that traditionally enjoyed a business intelligence advantage. Additionally, modernized ERP will enable your company to pursue more opportunities and identify the right opportunities to grow your business and avoid leaving money on the table.

How Modern ERP Maximizes Manufacturing Efficiencies and Profit

To bring the most profitable mix of products to market fast and efficiently, you must have a handle on four key aspects of manufacturing operations, including:

• Prioritization & Scheduling

• Systems & Information Flow

• Materials Availability

• Exception Handling

Failure to integrate all four aspects of your operation will introduce inefficiencies that slow your ability to compete and reduce your profit margins when you do win business.

Conclusion

If you have not evaluated ERP systems in the last several years, you will be pleasantly surprised to find how intuitive today’s systems are. More importantly, the ease with which they integrate all product-related decision making processes can streamline your business for true competitive advantage.

