Long Business Systems, Inc. (LBSi) receives SAP Recognized Expertise designation

We are proud to announce that LBSi has obtained “SAP Recognized Expertise” status for SAP Business One in the United States.

Certification is only awarded to SAP Partners with proven competencies in selected solutions or industries. This recognition is granted to SAP partners who demonstrate their solution expertise and delivery capability. Qualification includes customer references as well as having a defined number of SAP certified consultants.

Currently, there are only four (4) partners in the USA who have achieved this recognition.

LBSi has offices in Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

About Long Business Systems, Inc.

You want a partner that will help you apply technology to solve the challenges that today’s fast-paced global marketplace has created. We understand and have personal experience with the diverse demands that manufacturers, distributors and service organizations face.

Our clients keep pace with large global companies by applying affordable technology to streamline operations, act on timely information, and accelerate profitable growth. Let us help you intelligently apply technology to your business challenges.

LBSi has been helping clients with technology and business process improvement since 1989.