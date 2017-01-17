Long Business Systems, Inc. (LBSi) provides a list of new business software benefits

Usually a company changes software because what they have is obsolete, inefficient, ‘old’ technology, costly to operate or they simply have outgrown it.

There are a lot of reasons:

Take advantage of the latest technology

Easier to grow without adding staff

Document management

Ease of use

Eliminate double-entry (or more)

Eliminate other systems and islands of information

Embedded custoemr and vendor relationship management

Expensive maintenance and support

Integration to outlook (email, excel, word, etc.)

Improve audit trails

Improving reporting and time to report

Sales tax processing and reporting

Batch, Lot and Serial number tracking

Integration to other systems: vendor, customer, eCommerce

Currently on obsolete technology

Security and audit trails

Tools that allow you to change the software to meet your needs

About Long Business Systems, Inc.

You want a partner that will help you apply technology to solve the challenges that today’s fast-paced global marketplace has created. We understand and have personal experience with the diverse demands that manufacturers, distributors and service organizations face.

Our clients keep pace with large global companies by applying affordable technology to streamline operations, act on timely information, and accelerate profitable growth. Let us help you intelligently apply technology to your business challenges.

LBSi has been helping clients with technology and business process improvement since 1989.