Usually a company changes software because what they have is obsolete, inefficient, ‘old’ technology, costly to operate or they simply have outgrown it.
There are a lot of reasons:
Take advantage of the latest technology
Easier to grow without adding staff
Document management
Ease of use
Eliminate double-entry (or more)
Eliminate other systems and islands of information
Embedded custoemr and vendor relationship management
Expensive maintenance and support
Integration to outlook (email, excel, word, etc.)
Improve audit trails
Improving reporting and time to report
Sales tax processing and reporting
Batch, Lot and Serial number tracking
Integration to other systems: vendor, customer, eCommerce
Currently on obsolete technology
Security and audit trails
Tools that allow you to change the software to meet your needs
About Long Business Systems, Inc.
You want a partner that will help you apply technology to solve the challenges that today’s fast-paced global marketplace has created. We understand and have personal experience with the diverse demands that manufacturers, distributors and service organizations face.
Our clients keep pace with large global companies by applying affordable technology to streamline operations, act on timely information, and accelerate profitable growth. Let us help you intelligently apply technology to your business challenges.
LBSi has been helping clients with technology and business process improvement since 1989.
Read full release at PRUnderground.com: Long Business Systems, Inc. (LBSi) provides a list of new business software benefits.
Source: PRUnderground.com