London’s Digital Marketing Expo and Conference, #DMWF Global Kicks off This April.

Digital Marketing World Series conference #DMWF is kicking off 2018 in London on the 16th-17th of April.

London, UK (PRUnderground) February 26th, 2018

Digital Marketing World Forum #DMWF is a unique event that brings together professionals from around the globe to discuss thought-provoking content including: Content Marketing, Social Media, Mobile Marketing, User Experience, Influencer Marketing, E-Commerce, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. One of the leading digital marketing conferences will be taking place on the 16th-17th of April at 155 Bishopsgate, London.

#DMWF is pulling out the red carpet to welcome the very best in Digital Marketing. With over 80 thought leaders from across the globe gathering to share their unique insights and knowledge in a series of inspirational keynote presentations and panel discussion, exploring the latest trends and developments in digital marketing across two tracks:

> Content and Social Media Marketing

> Data, Disruptive Tech & UX

Event attendees can expect to meet with over 800 + like-minded individuals, 40+ global marketing exhibitors such as Crimson Hexagon, Shutterstock, Sysomos, Talkwalker and WatConsult in a series of networking opportunities, including a networking party at the end of day one. The Digital Marketing Conference will also allow you to ask questions to the events thought-leading speakers in Q&A sessions. These speakers include:

– Miri Rodriguez, Storyteller, Microsoft

– Steve Millard, Head of E-commerce & Digital, Arla Foods

– Rob Marcus, Director Digital & eCommerce Europe, Colgate-Palmolive

– Ben Kay, Head of Digital, Brand and Marketing, Thames Water

– Javier Diez-Aguirre, Vice President Corporate Marketing, Ricoh Europe

– Danni Irving, Head of Marketing, Loot Financial Services

– Mark Abrami, Director Global Social Marketing, Sage

– Mark Foulsham, Chief Digital Officer, Scope

– Debarshi Pandit, Head of Multicultural, Sky

– Iain Sawbridge, Chief Marketing and Digital Content Officer, Beano Studios

– Gill McHattie, Head of E-commerce, Allianz

– Amanda Alampi, Social Media Strategist, Amnesty International USA

– Anoo Mehmi, Global Digital Content Strategist, GSK

– Kim de Ruiter, Global Director of Content Marketing, VEON

– William Bonaddio, Social Media Editor-in-Chief, McDonald’s

– Michael Boyle, Head of Digital, Manière De Voir

– Cristy Garratt, Head of Digital Video and Social Media, CNBC

– & Many More

Kieran Penfold, Marketing Manager at #DMWF said: “We’re thrilled to return to London this April and to be joined by such an inspiring group of speakers. The digital marketing industry must innovate to engage both new and existing audiences and as a forward-facing conference I’m thrilled we can provide a platform to inspire the community”.

Find out more about Digital Marketing World Forum Global at: http://digitalmarkeitng-conference.com/global/

About Six Degrees Events Ltd.

Six Degrees Events Ltd. has an 9 year history of bringing together marketing professionals from around the globe for two days of top-level content, interactive debates and networking opportunities.