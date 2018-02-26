London’s Blockchain Conference; Blockchain Expo Global Exhibition announces expert speakers

Blockchain Expo, has today announced key expert speakers at the Global conference, Olympia London, 18-19 April 2018. An opportunity to hear from thought provoking content within blockchain for enterprises, ICO and cryptofinance, transforming financial services, developing blockchain applications and blockchain technologies.

Blockchain Expo, has today announced key expert speakers at the Global conference, Olympia London, 18-19 April 2018. An opportunity to hear from thought provoking content within blockchain for enterprises, ICO and cryptofinance, transforming financial services, developing blockchain applications and blockchain technologies.

Blockchain Expo has been embraced by the blockchain community with notable experts and leading organisations joining the conference agenda. The conference will explore the industries that are set to be disrupted the most by this new technology, including; manufacturing, retail, financial services, legal, healthcare, insurance, energy, music, government, real estate and more.

Event attendees can expect to meet with over 6,000 + like-minded individuals, 300+ exhibitors such as Centra, Stratis and XcelTrip in a series of networking opportunities. The Blockchain Expo will also allow you to ask questions to the events 200+ thought leading speakers in Q&A sessions. These speakers include:

Neil Marshall, Global Director at Coca Cola

Jeremy Millar, Founding board member at Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Vincent Doumeizel, Vice President Food and Sustainability at Lloyd’s Register

Patricia Friedel, Strategy and Deployment lead at Johnson & Johnson

Thomas Power, Board member at 9 Spokes

Erik Beijnoff, Business Development at Spotify

Kapil Dhar, Digital and Transformation CIO at Lloyds Banking Group

Richard Kastelein, Founder and Publisher at Blockchain News

Sasha Ivanov, Founder at Waves

Jo-Jo Hubbard, COO and Co-founder at Electron

Roberto Garcia, Head of Blockchain IT at Santander

Mark Simpson, Distinguished Engineer, Innovation Engineering at RBS

Blockchain Expo Europe will also take place at RAI, Amsterdam on 27-28 June 2018, alongside the exciting announcement of the Blockchain Awards, taking place during the first evening of Amsterdam. Blockchain Expo North America will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in the heart of Silicon Valley on 28-29 November 2018.

About Blockchain Expo

Blockchain Expo brings together industry leaders within finance, insurance, energy, and more. Taking to Santa Clara, London, and Europe, delegates are invited to attend keynotes, panels and case studies, as well as explore the exhibition hall. Co-located with sister events AI Expo and IoT Expo, Blockchain Expo is a fantastic environment for networking and learning about the most disruptive technologies.