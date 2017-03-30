London is calling for private household staff with Beauchamp Partners

New opportunities for private household staff in London with Beauchamp Partners include a role split between the UK and the US and a nanny role near Baker Street.

London is calling for private household staff in a new wave of opportunities with Beauchamp Partners. From nanny jobs to housekeeping positions, there are plenty of exciting roles for those looking to take the next step in their career.

One position offers an exciting mix opportunity for a nanny to join a family in the UK and in the USA, while another seeks a housekeeper and cook to help at a home in Central London. For the latter role, experience in cooking Indian and Sri Lankan dishes will be considered in your favour. If you are a nanny/housekeeper looking for a role with a chance to regularly visit the countryside, this position near Baker Street may be for you. If you’d like to be based in London but occasionally jet off to some of the world’s most desirable locations, perhaps this nanny role may suit you.

London offers some unique and diverse roles for private household staff. So, if you are looking for a fresh and exciting opportunity in the domestic service sector, why not contact Beauchamp Partners today and see where your career will take you next?

Beauchamp Partners is a recruitment consultancy who specialise in recruiting Private Household Staff including Nannies across the UK and Internationally, this includes staff for yachts, planes, private villas and chalets.