London Digital Marketing Conference, #DMWF Global Kicks off Next Week

London Digital Marketing conference, #DMWF is launching their Global event series in London taking place on the 16TH -17TH of April at 155 Bishopsgate. 2018 is set to see three instalments of the unique event that brings together professionals from around the globe to discuss thought-provoking content including: Content Marketing, Social Media, Mobile Marketing, User Experience, Influencer Marketing, E-Commerce, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence

United Kingdom (PRUnderground) April 13th, 2018

London Digital Marketing conference, #DMWF is launching their Global event series in London taking place on the 16TH -17TH of April at 155 Bishopsgate. 2018 is set to see three instalments of the unique event that brings together professionals from around the globe to discuss thought-provoking content including: Content Marketing, Social Media, Mobile Marketing, User Experience, Influencer Marketing, E-Commerce, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. Split across two tracks:

> Content and Social Media Marketing

> Data, Disruptive Tech & UX

What can you expect?

#DMWF is set to showcase the latest in digital marketing through insights and knowledge from over 80 keynote speakers from industry leading brands, including Twitter, Facebook, IBM, HMD Global and so many more:

Joseph Rice, Managing Director, Twitter

Dion Magee, Head of Fashion, Facebook

Miri Rodriguez, Storyteller, Microsoft

Steve Millard, Head of E-commerce & Digital, Arla Foods

Ben Kay, Head of Digital, Brand and Marketing, Thames Water

Javier Diez-Aguirre, Vice President Corporate Marketing, Ricoh Europe

Danni Irving, Head of Marketing, Loot Financial Services

Mark Abrami, Director Global Social Marketing, Sage

Debarshi Pandit, Head of Multicultural, Sky

Iain Sawbridge, Chief Marketing and Digital Content Officer, Beano Studios

Gill McHattie, Head of E-commerce, Allianz

Amanda Alampi, Social Media Strategist, Amnesty International USA

Anoo Mehmi, Global Digital Content Strategist, GSK

Kim de Ruiter, Global Director of Content Marketing, VEON

William Bonaddio, Social Media Editor-in-Chief, McDonald’s

Michael Boyle, Head of Digital, Manière De Voir

Cristy Garratt, Head of Digital Video and Social Media, CNBC

& Many More

Event attendees can also expect to meet with over 800 like-minded marketing professionals from all over the globe. The agenda for the show has been designed to give you the opportunities to get networking. The Digital Marketing Conference will also be joined by 25+ Global marketing exhibitors showcasing the latest in digital marketing tech.

This digital marketing conference is spread over two days. The event starts at 8:30 and finishes at 6:30, with #DMWF hosting a networking drinks party as there is no better way to unwind than with a glass or two with your fellow digital marketers.

Cheak out all that is going on at 155 Bishopsgate London via the #DMWF website: http://digitalmarkeitng-conference.com/global/

Appendix:

Name: #DMWF global

Location: 155 Bishopsgate, London

Date: 16th-17th April

About Six Degrees Events Ltd.

Six Degrees Events Ltd. has an 9 year history of bringing together marketing professionals from around the globe for two days of top-level content, interactive debates and networking opportunities.