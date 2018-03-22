London Blockchain Expo; The impact of blockchain technologies on food traceability and supply chain

Blockchain technology is having a significant impact on the food supply chain; improving traceability, reducing waste and gaining consumer trust. The Blockchain Expo, has today announced expert speakers within the food industry at the Global conference, Olympia London, 18-19 April 2018.

• Neil Marshall, Global Director at Coca Cola

• Vincent Doumeizel, Vice President Food and Sustainability at Lloyd’s Register

• Mark Deansmith, CIO at AB Agri Ltd

Supply chain without the use of blockchain has many flaws, including Food waste, lack of consumer trust within the food industry and in some instances human loss of health and life. However, food traceability has become increasingly more efficient since companies have adopted blockchain technologies. This has been demonstrated through WWF eradicating the use of slavery and illegal fishing within tuna fishing and Walmart’s food safety solution built on IBM blockchain technology.

Many companies are using blockchain to improve food traceability. Within the Blockchain Expo, there will be a number of sessions focused on food to help expand your knowledge and hear from experts discussing relevant case studies. These include;

• 18th April, 9:40am: How food supply chain innovation, including blockchain, is driving sustainability – Vincent Doumeizel, Lloyd’s Register

• 18th April, 10:00am: Panel – Food you trust – The role of blockchain within food tracking

• 19th April, 12.40pm: Panel – Blockchain in manufacturing

Event attendees can expect to meet with over 6,000 + like-minded individuals, 300+ exhibitors. The Blockchain Expo will also allow you to ask questions to the events 200+ thought leading speakers in Q&A sessions.

