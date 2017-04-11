Logistics Plus Sponsors Best of Varsity Cup 2017 Presented by Erie Times-News/GoErie.com

Event to honor the top performers from 48 high schools across 8 counties in 22 sports.

Erie, PA (PRUnderground) April 11th, 2017

Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it is sponsoring the 2017 Best of Varsity Cup presented by Erie Times-News/GoErie.com. The event is intended to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of the 2016-2017 All-Area high school student athletes and top performers from ​48 high schools across 8 Counties in​ 22 ​sports.

The inaugural awards banquet, which takes place on Friday, June 23rd, 2017 at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie, PA, is a way to say thank you to the thousands of outstanding high school athletes, coaches and fans who allow Erie Times-News/GoErie.com to share their stories, performances and passions. Awards will be presented to the Outstanding Player of the Year in each sport, as well as Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year and Coach of the Year. Best of Varsity Cup athletes are invited to attend for free and the event is open to family, friends and the general public. The event will also feature Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker Ryan Shazier as a special guest. During a live question and answer session, Ryan will discuss lessons he’s learned and memories he’s made during his career.

“Logistics Plus is excited to be part of this year’s Best of Varsity Cup event,” said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. “Just as we have a passion for excellence in logistics, these athletes have demonstrated true passion to their sports. The new spin on this event will make it even more memorable as we recognize the outstanding athletes we have here in northwest Pennsylvania.”

Please visit GoErie.com/BestofVarsityCup for complete event details.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, global logistics, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. Founded in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin, 20 years ago, Logistics Plus is a fast-growing and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a strong passion for excellence, its 400+ employees put the PLUS in logistics by doing the big things properly, and the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. The Logistics Plus® network includes over a dozen offices in the United States, and numerous more in 20 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.logisticsplus.net or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.