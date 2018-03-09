Logistics Plus Recognizes 2017 LTL Carriers of the Year

Ward Transport & Logistics and Dayton Freight Jointly Awarded for Superior Performance

Erie, PA (PRUnderground) March 9th, 2018

Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions, recently recognized two of its less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers – Ward Transport & Logistics and Dayton Freight – for superior results and performance in 2017.

Logistics Plus, a top North American freight brokerage firm, delivers LTL services through its proprietary eShipPlus™ transportation management system (TMS) – an online platform made available to all of its LTL customers and select freight agents. Its annual LTL carrier awards are based on an internal and external assessment of the following performance criteria:

Annual Share of Business and Growth

Price Competitiveness

Service Performance

Billing Accuracy

Customer Service

Account Representation

For 2017, both Ward Transport & Logistics and Dayton Freight had equal overall scores across all performance criteria. As a result, both companies were recently honored as LTL Carriers of the Year by Logistics Plus. This marks the second consecutive year Dayton Freight has received LTL carrier of the year honors from the Logistics Plus staff and its customers, and the first for Ward Transport & Logistics.

“As a global 3PL, Logistics Plus provides a wide variety of diversified solutions; however, LTL freight management was one the company’s first services, and it remains a core offering for us today,” said Scott Frederick, vice president of marketing and LTL carrier relations for Logistics Plus. “Having high-performing LTL carrier partners is critical to our LTL services program. Based on our assessment of 2017 performance, Ward and Dayton both came out on top. I am grateful for the support we receive from all of our LTL carrier partners, but I would especially like to thank and congratulate Ward and Dayton for their excellent service in 2017.”

About Ward Transport & Logistics

In 1931, William W. Ward started the company with 1 truck and 2 employees. Headquartered in Altoona, PA, today Ward Transport & Logistics is four generations deep and has grown to a fleet of 600 trucks handling over 5,000 shipments a day to over 10,000 customers. Ward has grown into the most responsive, reliable transportation network in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic regions, with additional coverage through the Ward Extended Network.

About Dayton Freight Lines

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private LTL freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. With 54 Service Centers in the Midwest region, Dayton Freight offers shippers 1 or 2 day service to thousands of points throughout a 13 state area. With its Strategic Alliance Network, it can also serve all of the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Guam.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, global logistics, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. Founded in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin, over 21 years ago, Logistics Plus is a fast-growing and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a strong passion for excellence, its 450+ employees put the PLUS in logistics by doing the big things properly, and the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. The Logistics Plus® network includes over a dozen locations in the United States, and numerous other offices in more than 20 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.logisticsplus.net or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.