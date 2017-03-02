Logistics Plus Recognizes 2016 National and Regional LTL Carriers of the Year

FedEx Freight Presented with National Award and Dayton Freight Presented with Regional Award

(PRUnderground) March 2nd, 2017

Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions, recently recognized two of its less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers for superior results and performance in 2016. The annual awards were presented to the following carriers in each of two categories:

FedEx Freight was named the 2016 Logistics Plus National LTL Carrier of the Year (UPS Freight and Estes Express were both runners up in this category)

was named the 2016 Logistics Plus National LTL Carrier of the Year (UPS Freight and Estes Express were both runners up in this category) Dayton Freight Lines was named the 2016 Logistics Plus Regional LTL Carrier of the Year (Ward Transport & Logistics and New Penn Motor Express were both runners up in this category)

Performing as a top North American freight brokerage firm, Logistics Plus LTL services are delivered through its proprietary eShipPlus™ transportation management system (TMS) – a complimentary online platform made available to all of its LTL customers. Its annual LTL carrier awards are based on internal and external assessments of the following performance criteria:

Annual Share of Business and Growth

Price Competitiveness

Service Performance

Billing Accuracy

Customer Service

Account Representation

“Logistics Plus has been buying, managing, and delivering LTL services to our many customers for 20 years. Although today we provide many other logistics solutions, LTL remains one of our core offerings,” said Scott Frederick, vice president of marketing and LTL carrier relations for Logistics Plus. “Having great, cooperative LTL carrier partners is critical to our LTL services program. We looked at annual performance reports, we polled our internal operations and accounting stakeholders, and we surveyed our end customers; and FedEx Freight and Dayton Freight both came out on top. I am grateful for the support we receive from all of our LTL carrier partners, but I would especially like to thank and congratulate FedEx Freight and Dayton Freight for their excellent performance in 2016.”

About FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight is the largest LTL carrier in North America with service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and to the U.S. Virgin Islands. FedEx Freight offers two reliable options: FedEx Freight® Priority, with the fastest published transit times of any nationwide less-than-truckload (LTL) service, and FedEx Freight® Economy for basic LTL freight shipping needs.

About Dayton Freight Lines

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private LTL freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. With 50 Service Centers in the Midwest region, Dayton Freight offers shippers 1 or 2 day service to thousands of points throughout a 13 state area. With our Strategic Alliance Network, we can serve all of the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Guam.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, global logistics, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. Founded in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin, 20 years ago, Logistics Plus is a fast-growing and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a strong passion for excellence, its 400+ employees put the PLUS in logistics by doing the big things properly, and the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. The Logistics Plus® network includes over a dozen offices in the United States, and numerous more in 20 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.logisticsplus.net or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.