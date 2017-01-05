Logistics Plus Opens New Warehousing Operation in Ontario, California

Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has established a new long-term, full-building warehousing and fulfillment operation at 1291 South Vintage Avenue in Ontario, California. The 272,448-square-foot building sits on 11 acres, 1.5 miles from Interstate 15, and features a fully secured yard, excellent freeway access and 64 loading doors.

In addition to its new Ontario facility, Logistics Plus has an existing Los Angeles warehouse located at 2207 E. Carson Street in Carson, California. The expanded presence in Southern California was driven by the Company’s recent growth of supply chain solutions provided to WeWork®, the world’s leading co-working space provider, and increased demand from Amazon® retailers seeking third-party import, warehousing and fulfillment services.

“We now have over 1 million square feet of warehousing space across North America,” said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO for Logistics Plus. “Because we are managing the logistics for numerous, monthly WeWork office installations around the world, and with our status as an approved third-party for the Amazon Solutions Provider Network, we really needed another sizable, accessible and reliable operation on the West Coast. The new Ontario facility provides us what we need to support current business and future growth.”

Visit www.logisticsplus.net/ontario-ca to learn more, or email pricing@logisticsplus.net for pricing information.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, global logistics, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. Founded in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin, 20 years ago, Logistics Plus is a fast-growing and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a strong passion for excellence, its 400+ employees put the PLUS in logistics by doing the big things properly, and the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. The Logistics Plus® network includes over a dozen offices in the United States, and numerous more in 20 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.logisticsplus.net or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.