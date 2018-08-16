Logistics Plus Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

For the 4th Time Since 2007, Logistics Plus Appears on the Inc. 5000 list.

Erie, PA (PRUnderground) August 16th, 2018

Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has been included on Inc. magazine’s 37th annual Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The company made the list, published in the September 2018 issue of Inc. magazine, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 68% from 2014 to 2017 for its U.S.-based operations. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

In addition to making the overall Inc. 5000 list …

Logistics Plus was the #2 fastest-growing company among all businesses based in Erie, Pennsylvania

Logistics Plus ranked #5 among all Logistics & Transportation businesses based in Pennsylvania

Logistics Plus ranked #17 among all Logistics & Transportation businesses with annual revenue greater than $100 million

Logistics Plus ranked #149 among all businesses in the overall Logistics & Transportation Industry

Logistics Plus ranked #163 among all businesses based in Pennsylvania

“We have had some crazy growth over the past three years,” said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. “2016 was a record year, 2017 beat that record year by 50%, and 2018 might be on track to do the same. Pretty incredible, and all due to the excellent work being done by our global team of employees. All this growth has also resulted in a lot of hiring, which has been pretty amazing too. I’m proud that we’ve enabled a lot of young professionals to start their careers in a great industry with a cool company, and in a cool building (Erie’s historic union station), and to be able to stay within the region.”

Visit www.inc.com/profile/logistics-plus to view the Logistics Plus Inc. 5000 profile.

About the Inc. 5000

The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 to 2017. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2017. The minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, global logistics, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. Founded in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin, over 21 years ago, Logistics Plus is a fast-growing and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a strong passion for excellence, its 400+ employees put the PLUS in logistics by doing the big things properly, and the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. The Logistics Plus® network includes over a dozen locations in the United States, and numerous other offices in more than 20 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.logisticsplus.net or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.