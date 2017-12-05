Logistics Plus Named a Top 3PL Provider by Multichannel Merchant

Recognition is a testament to the company’s growing retail business segment

Erie, PA (PRUnderground) December 5th, 2017

Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has been selected by Multichannel Merchant as a Top 3PL Provider for 2018. For the third year in a row, the editors of Multichannel Merchant have created the list as a valuable service for key decision makers responsible for ecommerce, management, marketing and operations at companies that sell merchandise through multiple channels — including ecommerce, mobile, social and catalog.

Third-party logistics providers (3PLs) have been growing in importance in recent years as ecommerce sales continue to skyrocket. More merchants are looking to outsource critical operations and fulfillment duties, which in many cases fall outside their core strengths. A trusted 3PL partner can free them up to focus on other aspects of growing and managing their business. Logistics Plus has developed a solid reputation with a growing number of merchants and retailers requiring a variety of logistics solutions, including importing, exporting, transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment. Logistics Plus is also among only a handful of 3PLs approved to work with Amazon sellers as part of the Amazon Solutions Provider Network.

“Many ecommerce and direct-to-customer merchants today are considering an outsourced fulfillment solution because their business growth has outstripped their internal capabilities,” said Mike O’Brien, Senior Content Manager of Multichannel Merchant. “That’s why we’ve developed our Top 3PL listing as a valuable resource for them. Each 3PL listed has been selected based on their industry experience, range of capabilities and ability to handle high order flow.”

The company profiles in the Multichannel Merchant (MCM) Top 3PL listing include vital information to help merchants in their selection process, including key capabilities, average annual client order volume, top merchandise categories handled, facility locations and more.

“Ecommerce and omni-channel distribution strategies are becoming commonplace among retailers,” said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. “Logistics Plus continues to change and adapt to this important and growing segment of logistics that not only relies on traditional transportation management services but also, increasingly, data management and specialized reporting solutions. Being named a top 3PL provider by the respected editors at Multichannel Merchant is an honor for us, and a confirmation that we’re doing the right things needed to serve the logistical needs of the merchant community.”

